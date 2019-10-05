Anastasiya Kvitko Squeezes Her Curves Into A Hot Pink Bikini That Barely Covers Her – Then Rolls Up Her Skirt

Anastasiya Kvitko is back in a bikini. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” has racked up over 10 million Instagram followers on account of her eye-popping curves – Anastasiya recently wore the “tiniest bikini Instagram will allow” for one of her updates. Today has seen the famous Russian take to her Instagram stories for a little swimwear update, although the footage definitely doubled up as a reminder of why this social media star is somewhat of a sensation.

AK’s story today came from a yacht. The model was right out on the water, with parts of her story simply dedicated to the view. There was more, though. AK was seen in selfie mode as she swung the camera up and down to showcase a hot pink look, with fans seeing a lot as the model zoomed the camera in on her curves.

Kvitko appeared in a mostly-pink and patterned bikini that was definitely on the tiny side. The star’s ample cleavage was visible, although AK seemed out to showcase more than just her upper half. Fans saw the brunette beauty’s pink shades matching her swimwear, with the star also seen wearing hoop earrings. AK was wearing a tiny white skirt to cover her, although the footage did see AK rolling it up. Those curves were definitely on show today, with fans likely grateful that AK took the time to share the content.

Videos don’t land on AK’s Instagram too often – at least, not for permanent posts. That said, the Russian did opt for video mode back in June, when a black swimsuit was donned with sexy gold chains. AK does seem to go with variety, though, with the model not always appearing in swimwear. Regardless of what she’s wearing, though, those posts prove popular.

AK has opened up about her popularity. Speaking to Women’s Fitness the star revealed that she herself was somewhat taken aback at how quickly her social media career had taken off.

“What can I say about the popularity on Instagram, my account has grown very fast – I can’t even follow its growth. I registered on it in August 2014, and since that time my story started in the summer of 2014, after I have been living for about one year in Moscow, then I had registered on Instagram. I used to like take photos of myself and post them on my account, it has since than grown so big,” she said.

AK now resides in the U.S., having left her native Russia. Fans wishing to see more of AK should give her Instagram a follow.