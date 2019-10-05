Donald Trump Falsely Says Hillary Clinton Used ‘Acid Wash’ On Emails In Latest Ukraine Defense

The tweet Saturday reignites a debunked conspiracy that Trump has repeated since his campaign for president.

President Donald Trump on Saturday took to Twitter to once again reignite attacks against his 2016 presidential rival, former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The tweet seems to revisit a conspiracy that Clinton and her team used acid to destroy evidence of emails that she stored on a private server.

“So Crooked Hillary Clinton can delete and acid wash 33,000 emails AFTER getting a Subpoena from the United States Congress, but I can’t make one totally appropriate telephone call to the President of Ukraine?” the president asked Saturday afternoon immediately following a tweet he sent attacking Republican Sen. Mitt Romney. “Witch Hunt!”

According to FactCheck.org, the president has previously made similar false claims that the former secretary of state used acid to destroy evidence of emails sent using her private server, which Trump claimed was an expensive process. The FBI said that Clinton did no such thing and instead used a computer application called BleachBit to erase the emails. The software is free, per FactCheck.org.

Per a previous report from The Washington Post, Trump’s tweet Saturday closely mirrors comments he made at a rally in Orlando, Florida in June when he kicked off of his campaign for re-election in 2020. Notably, the president’s tweet on Saturday offered a new twist to the old argument, connecting the conspiracy to his latest scandal involving a July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

That call, as The Inquisitr previously reported, was the subject of an official whistleblower complaint filed by a reported CIA employee in August. The complaint, which made headlines starting at the end of last month, claimed that Trump pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate conspiracies relating to Russian interference in the 2016 election and relating to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Following news of the call, which the White House released a summarized transcript of last week, the president has claimed that it was “perfect” and denied claims that he did anything wrong. The summarized transcript, however, does show him asking the Ukrainian leader for a “favor” before asking about the 2016 election and Biden conspiracies. Trump has not denied that he made such claims, and in a tweet said that it was his duty as president to ask foreign nations to help the United States investigate allegations of corruption.

In a meeting with reporters, Trump took things a step further and publicly called on both Ukraine and China to investigate conspiracy theories relating to the former vice president.

The president has adopted the moniker “witch hunt” to refer to the media and Congressional Democrats’ investigations into his call with the Ukrainian president. It’s the same designation he used to describe former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 election. In addition to attacks on Clinton and Romney on Saturday, the president has in recent days used Twitter to attack Congressional Democrats, following an announcement last week that they had launched an official impeachment inquiry into the call.