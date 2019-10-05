Larsa Pippen Looks Like A Snack In Black Velvet Shorts & Thigh-High Boots

Larsa Pippen is a total showstopper when it comes to her sexy Instagram posts. The former The Real Housewives of Miami star wowed her over 1.8 million followers over the weekend with her latest photo update, which featured her showing off some skin in a body-hugging black ensemble.

On Saturday, Larsa shared a new photo in honor of her friend Chanda Wallace’s birthday, and both women stunned in the snapshot, which featured them both wearing dark clothing while posing in front of a red sports car.

Larsa rocked a black velvet turtleneck that boasted long sleeves and tiny shorts. The outfit barely covered her curvy backside as she flaunted her tiny waist, long, lean legs, and booty in the snap as she accessorized with some small earrings, diamond bracelets, and thigh-high boots.

The model also wore her long, sandy brown hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded past her shoulders. She sported a full face of makeup as well, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, black eyeliner, and a pale pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Chanda wore a skimpy black lace skirt and matching top with a black jacket, wearing her own set of black thigh-high boots to cover up her long legs.

Larsa’s fans went nuts over the photo which gained over 7,600 likes in the first few hours after it was posted.

“Gorgeous!” one of Larsa’s social media followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“What a hot body,” another loyal fan said.

“Fantastic,” a third follower remarked.

“Cute,” read a fourth comment.

Recently, Larsa took to social media to share a stunning selfie where she seemed to be enjoying the last few days of summer. She also revealed that she is into astrology and gave her followers a bit of insight into her sign — Cancer.

“The Cancer personality is ultra-sensitive, gentle and kind. Cancer traits include being tender, intuitive and loving and their sweetness really helps this zodiac sign stand out from the rest. The Cancer zodiac sign needs to be surrounded, protected and made to feel safe at all times. Appearances can be misleading and there is lots more to this zodiac sign than being cute, they also have a tougher side to their personality,” she wrote in the caption of the snap.

Fans can see more of Larsa by following her on Instagram.