Sierra Skye Straddles Her Bicycle Fully Topless: ‘Ride Wit Me’

Sierra Skye is officially in biking mode. Well, it is the weekend. The model-social media sensation tends to come with those killer bikinis as her trademark: a tiger-print bikini last month came complete with some sunbathing, although today isn’t seeing Sierra top up her tan. The star updated her Instagram with a fun and sporty photo that also happens to be a topless image.

Sierra’s photo showed her basking in the outdoors. Looking like her usual flawless self, the blonde posed on a wooden-planked walkway framed by greenery. The snap was a killer one, with Sierra flaunting her curves while being photographed from behind as she straddled her bicycle. Her clothing selection was trendy but minimal. The model appeared in the image while wearing a pair of skin-tight booty shorts as she flaunted her long and toned legs, with the black bottoms also showing off Sierra’s peachy rear.

Sierra was fully topless, though. Careful positioning ensured that her modesty was maintained, although fans did get a healthy flashing of side-boob. Also on show was Sierra’s all-around golden tan. Her blonde locks worn down as the star rocked white sneakers while posing with one hand seen placed near the top of her head for the shot

Like what she wrote on October 5, Sierra nearly always includes a fun caption.

It looks like the update has proven a hit. Sierra and her bike outing managed to rack up more than 24,000 likes within just 25 minutes of going live. Then again, with 4 million Instagram followers, Sierra seems to have those fans waiting for the next update to go live.

Lately, Sierra has been delivering pretty killer updates. Recent posts have showcased the model’s tiny bikinis while updating Instagram from oversized couches in a lawn setting. Whether or not the spot with which her fans are familiar is at Sierra’s home isn’t known. In any case, Sierra does model in her bedroom on occasion as the model recently did with a stunning post as she rocked a glittery bra paired with jeans.

Instagram models seem to be gaining popularity overall. Swimwear faces such as Anastasiya Kvitko boast followings as high as more than 10 million fans, although Sierra is gaining ground. The star may not come with quite the curves seen on the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” but her fans seem to think she is just perfect.

Fans wishing to catch the next update from Sierra should follow her Instagram account.