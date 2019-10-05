Ana Cheri Rocks Revealing Lingerie In Surprise Dance Video

Ana Cheri surprised her Instagram followers Saturday with an update that was a little bit different than what she usually posts — and a lot more sexy. The post was a video in which she showed off her dance moves while wearing revealing lingerie.

In the video, Ana wore a strappy, red lace bra with a matching pair of thong panties. She paired the set with a black garter belt and black thigh-high stockings. The outfit showed off every inch of her fabulous figure. To add a bit of fun to her sexy vibe, she wore her hair in two loose buns high on each side of her head. Loose tendrils fell beside her face to soften the look. Ana wore a full face of makeup that featured dark brows, smoky eye shadow, and a natural color on her lips.

As exciting as the outfit was, Ana’s video was even more so. The beauty took the video herself, and the clip began with a close-up of her world-famous booty. Ana captured her body as she turned around and faced the mirror, while flashing a flirty smile for the camera. She zoomed the angle out to show most of her body as she danced, then zoomed in for one last close-up before ending the video.

In the caption, Ana said she loved the song, “Writing on the Wall,” which played in the background. Ana’s 12.3 million followers seemed to love the video. The brunette bombshell asked her followers to name their favorite song, but it seemed that many of them were so distracted by the video that they didn’t even bother to do so.

“I’m so in love with the shape of you,” quipped one fan.

“Well damn damn,” wrote a second follower.

A third admirer said Ana was a “wonder of nature.”

A fourth fan told her she was “something special.”

“Breathtaking & beautiful,” said a fifth follower.

“If IG crashes we’ll all know who to blame,” a sixth fan joked.

Ana’s updates are known to get the attention of her followers. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she flaunted her figure in a cheetah-print bikini. While she tends to favor bikinis, she likes to mix up what she wears, and her followers seem to love it when she comes up with something a little bit different.

With steamy videos like the one she shared on Saturday, Ana’s following is likely to increase.

Fans wanting to see more of the model can follow her on Instagram.