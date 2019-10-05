Instagram Hottie Katelyn Runck Stuns In Black String Bikini While Flaunting Rock Hard Abs

Instagram bombshell Katelyn Runck thrilled her fans over the weekend when she showed off her flawless figure in a tiny bikini on social media for her over 1.3 million followers to enjoy. The snapshot came after the model took a couple of days off from posting bikini content to showcase her impressive physique in other ensembles, such as skintight dresses.

However, by Saturday Katelyn was back in a bikini, looking gorgeous in a black string two-piece while serving up a seriously sexy look. The fitness model rocked the skimpy swimwear, which flaunted her massive cleavage and curvy booty due to a lack of material. However, Katelyn also impressed with her toned shape, showcasing her ripped arms, lean legs, and rock hard abs.

Katelyn wore her sandy blond hair pushed back in damp-looking strands behind her head. Her long mane fell behind her back all the way down to her waist. She also sported a bronzed glow across her body and sported a full face of makeup for the snap.

Her glam look consisted of pink blush on her cheeks, contouring on her face, and a light pink glossy color on her pouty lips.

Katelyn’s fans went wild for the snap, showing some major support for the photo by giving it over 18, 700 likes and more than 1,000 comments in the first few hours after it was posted.

Although Katelyn may not have as big of a following as some busty models like Jojo Babie, she seems to have very active fans who love to like and comment on her sexy snapshots. She also has her own website, Katelyn Runk, where she expresses what’s she’s all about — including her passion for health and fitness.

“Embracing a balanced, healthy lifestyle saved my life. We all have a story. I’ve turned mine into my purpose and passion. It took me years (and hard work!) to realize that I wasn’t living a healthy and sustainable lifestyle when I started in runway modeling. I needed to take care of my whole self – my nutrition, my fitness, my spiritual well-being – before I could present my most beautiful me and most importantly help others,” the model said on the site.

“I want to empower others to feel the same confidence and strength that I do,” she added.

