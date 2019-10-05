Ellie Kemper Announces Birth Of Second Child Matthew & Shares A Photo In Makeup-Free Selfie

'Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew,' Kemper wrote in the caption for her Instagram post.

Actress Ellie Kemper took to Instagram on Saturday to share good news: the birth of her second child, a boy named Matthew. Kemper’s famous friends and her less-famous followers were elated by the news of the baby being born in September.

“Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew,” Kemper wrote in the caption for her Instagram post. “He has inherited his dad’s brown hair and his mom’s desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He’s a good boy.”

The second-time new mom was glowing in the selfie she posted on Saturday, which appeared to show the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress going nearly makeup-free as she flashed a huge smile toward the camera. Her newborn baby, Matthew, was secured to his redheaded mom while chilling in a green-and-white striped baby sling.

Actress Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin on The Office — the NBC sitcom that Kemper also starred on from 2009 to 2013 — said she was “so happy” for her former co-star.

Sheinelle Jones, co-anchor of NBC’s TODAY, also had positive words for Kemper and baby Matthew. “Aw yay!” she wrote, sending her congratulations to the mom of two. Kemper is a frequent guest and a sometimes fill-in co-host on the third and fourth hours of the popular NBC morning television program. While she was guest co-hosting the show’s fourth hour with Jones — which is normally helmed by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager — the actress discussed her pregnancy and how adding a second child to her family would change the dynamic of her home.

“It’s this thing where you don’t want them to be shocked,” Kemper told Jones, a mother of three, as the two discussed how adding a second child could be difficult for an existing child. “But I am definitely terrified he’s going to feel very jealous,” Kemper added in August about the upcoming addition to her family.

Kemper married comedian and TV writer Michael Koman in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, James, in 2016.

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore also shared congratulations with Kemper following the latest addition to her family. Other celebs, like actress Busy Phillips, and Kimmy Schmidt co-star Lauren Adams sent positive words toward mom and Matthew as well.

Loading...

Beyond comments from Kemper’s famous friends, her fans also shared well wishes regarding the addition of Matthew.

“So sweet. Congrats Ellie, ” one fan commented.

Kemper’s post indicates that Matthew was born a month ago Saturday, meaning she and Woman welcomed their new son on September 5, not long after Kemper appeared on TODAY to discuss her pregnancy. Her last full-body Instagram post was just a few days prior to the birth when the actress told her rollers on September 2 that she was 102 weeks pregnant.

In August, The Inquisitr reported that Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear had revealed they would team up to produce two more classic television reproductions following the success of their previous collaborations, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons. Kemper starred as Gloria Stivic on the All in the Family reboot, a role Sally Struthers originated on the original show, which aired from 1971 to 1979.