‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Robin Holzken Busts Out Of Pink Bikini While Posing With A Rooster

Robin Holzken delivered a rather unusual and somewhat comical Instagram update on Saturday. Known for her steamy bikini shots and sweltering lingerie campaigns, the Dutch supermodel always keeps fans glued to their screens with her tantalizing photoshoots. Her latest post had the same effect, while also injecting a dose of humor into her Instagram feed.

As per usual, Robin served a sun-kissed bikini snap that sent some serious “hot girl summer” vibes on Instagram in spite of the changing season. However, instead of showing her modeling chops with a sultry pose, the Sports Illustrated babe opted to show fans her playful side by posing together with a rooster. The photo showed Robin crouching down on a stony pavement next to the fiery-feathered bird, which took center-stage, occupying the forefront of the shot. Robin was nearly down on all fours and puckered her lips as if she was either cooing at or talking to the rooster. Meanwhile, the creature was seemingly unimpressed and appeared to pay no mind to the gorgeous, scantily-clad model.

Robin accompanied the photo with a funny caption that indicated her intention to keep the focus on the fowl. Nevertheless, her adoring fans couldn’t keep their eyes off of her and immediately noticed her fierce physique, as shown by the many gushing messages that started piling up in the comments section.

“Yeah, I’m definitely looking at the chicken…” one person wrote under Robin’s post, adding a string of flattering emoji for emphasis.

While Robin may have intended to keep her post casual and humorous, she put on a very provocative display in the new pic. Clad in a tiny pink bikini, the floral two-piece beautifully complemented her glowing tan. Meanwhile, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model left very little to the imagination in the scanty pool item. Photographed in a hunched-over pose, the Dutch beauty showed a substantial amount of cleavage as her breasts were nearly spilling out of the teeny bikini top. A couple of pendant necklaces adorned her decolletage, drawing even further attention to her perky chest.

Aside from flaunting her busty assets, the 22-year-old hottie also teased her chiseled thighs. As she knelt down beside the seemingly unfazed rooster, Robin spread open her legs, giving fans a good glimpse of her toned pins.

Robin added extra bling to her beach-babe look with a pair of large hoop earrings. She also wore a couple of pink band bracelets that perfectly mirrored the palette of her bathing suit. The Sports Illustrated bombshell styled her long locks in trendy braids and appeared to be sporting a fresh-faced, makeup-free look.

The photo immediately caught the eye of her Instagram followers, garnering more than 5,000 likes within a couple of hours of having been posted.

“This photo represents me so much,” one person commented on the picture.

“My new fav one of you Hahahaha,” wrote a second fan, who seemed to appreciate Robin’s sense of humor judging by the trio of heart emoji that accompanied the message.

Other fans took this opportunity to compliment the supermodel on her looks.

“I know being beautiful is what you do for a living… and you do it so well,” penned one Instagram user.

“So cuteeeeeeeee,” remarked another, ending the comment with a kiss-mark emoji.