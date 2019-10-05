Wendy Williams Slams Sofia Richie For Dating Scott Disick

'She can do anything in the world that she wants, but she decides to get with an involved father of three,' Wendy said of Sofia.

Television personality Wendy Williams is known for being outspoken and isn’t afraid to voice her opinion about other celebrities. In a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host decided to call out Sofia Richie. Sofia, the daughter of Lionel Richie, is a 21-year-old model. She is currently dating Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children. Wendy slammed the model for being with Scott, who is 36-years-old, according to Hollywood Life.

Scott and Kourtney, though never married, were together on and off for years. Their relationship was messy and volatile, due to his excessive drinking and later infidelity. They now work together to co-parent their children, 9-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign.

Wendy feels that Sofia could be with whoever she wanted, due to her status and youth. The television personality doesn’t think the model should have ever gotten involved with a father of three.

“She can do anything in the world that she wants, but she decides to get with an involved father of three. It’s too much… She’s still a kid herself and she’s got to be playing with kids herself with Kourtney there.”

Despite Wendy’s negative comments, the trio appear to get along pretty well together, at least most of the time. Sofia even joined Kourtney, Scott, and their three children for a recent ski trip to Finland. Sofia and Scott have now been together for two years.

In a recent clip from Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kourtney talks to her sister Khloe Kardashian about her decision to go on trips with Scott and Sofia. She explained that for the most part the situation wasn’t awkward, as some may expect.

“They don’t make me feel like I’m left out, which is nice. Or else I wouldn’t go or invite her to come,” Kourtney said.

Loading...

Wendy, on the other hand, is enjoying being a free woman now that she has filed for divorce from her husband of more than two decades, Kevin Hunter. Kevin and Wendy share one child together, Kevin Hunter Jr., who is currently in college. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Wendy ended things with Hunter after he welcomed a baby girl with his mistress.

Now, she couldn’t be happier with her life, as she told Andy Cohen in a recent interview.