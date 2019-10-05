AEW News: Company To Debut Second Weekly Show

All Elite Wrestling’s roster is huge. As it stands, the roster boasts 50 members, but according to Cody Rhodes there are more performers on the way. The downside of such a large roster, though, is that spots are limited on Dynamite and not every superstar can be on television every week.

While many wrestling fans will agree that it’s great to see a company come along that doesn’t feature their performers on a weekly basis, it’s still important for fans to see the wrestlers in action.

The good news, however, is that a new show is on the way, and will debut next week. Per WrestlingNews.co, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that AEW Dark will air on the company’s official YouTube channel this coming Tuesday.

The card for the first episode will feature Darby Allin in one-on-one action against CIMA. On the tag front, SCU will take on Jurassic Express in a rematch from All Out, while the Lucha Bros will join forces with Angelico and Jack Evans to take on Private Party and Best Friends. Finally, Britt Baker and Allie will compete against Penelope Ford and Bea Priestley.

In addition to the wrestling action, Tony Schiavone will host the show, introducing matches and sharing insights on the performers. The legendary announcer has been a centerpiece of AEW’s online series’ thus far, so he is a natural choice for this role.

All of the matches featured on Dark had been filmed before Dynamite, so fans should not expect much in terms of storyline development. As the show’s name suggests, they are essentially dark matches for AEW’s flagship show, and the bouts tend to be warm-up outings to keep the crowd entertained before the big show starts.

Loading...

Dark might be a lowkey affair compared to Dynamite, but it still allows the company to provide extra content for fans. Dark matches are commonplace at wrestling shows, but they’re rarely televised. However, in the past, WWE has turned them into weekly shows like Superstars, so perhaps Dark will be in the vein as that.

By hosting the show on YouTube, AEW will also be able to boost its online presence and attract new fans who do not have access to TNT or the global networks that showcase Dynamite.

AEW has made great use of social media thus far, with popular series’ like Being the Elite and Road To… providing exposure for the roster prior to its network television debut. This show, however, will allow the performers to wrestle.