Jojo Babie Puts On A Busty Show In Skimpy Orange One-Piece Bathing Suit

Jojo Babie is back at it again. The model steamed up Instagram with her latest photo update, and her more than 9.2 million followers simply couldn’t get enough of her buxom bathing suit body as she posed while exposing parts of her chest in a skimpy one-piece suit this weekend.

On Saturday, Jojo stunned as she took to social media to share a new snapshot of herself posing in front of a white car in a driveway next to a garage. The model left very little to the imagination as she rocked a bright orange one-piece bathing suit with a hole cut out of the center.

The sexy swimwear flaunted Jojo’s toned arms, flat tummy, and curvy backside, as well as her massive cleavage. The suit boasted a high cut and wrapped around the model’s neck as she posed with her hands behind her head.

Jojo looked like a total smokeshow as she backed her booty up against the car and served a sexy look into the camera. She accessorized the beach look with a pair of dark oversize sunglasses and a bellybutton ring.

Jojo wore her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell loose behind her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included a dark coral color blush on her cheeks and a glossy bright pink color on her plump lips.

Meanwhile, fans loved the photograph so much that they showed the upload major love. The pic earned more than 53,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments in the first few hours of posting.

Jojo’s followers also flocked to the comment section to share their appreciation for the racy post.

“You look like an orange Starburst that I would like to unwrap,” one of Jojo’s followers wrote.

“Everything about this body is banging,” another one of the model’s fans stated.

“Your beauty is irresistible!!!” a third comment read.

“You’re killing me,” another adoring social media user gushed.

However, it’s not all about the sex appeal for Jojo, who recently gave her fans a motivating pep talk via the caption of one of her racy photos.

“REMINDER: Never forget how far you’ve come, everything you’ve gone through, all the times you have pushed yourself even at your lowest points. All the mornings you got out of bed no matter how hard it was. All the times you wanted to give up but you got through another day. You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have! Believe in yourself and anything is possible,” the model told her millions of followers on Instagram.

