Sara Underwood Looks Cozy In Her Cabin Wearing See-Through Black Lingerie And Chunky White Sweater

Sara Underwood gave her millions of Instagram followers a glimpse at one of her “lazy mornings” in a new post on the social media platform.

In the photo, the former Playboy “Playmate of The Year” looked relaxed in a cozy cabin as she wore lacy black undies paired with a chunky cropped sweater and knee-high gray socks. Several of her fans likely gasped when they swiped to see the second photo in which the blond bombshell revealed herself wearing a thong panty.

The post is sponsored by Fashion Nova, a brand well known for popping up on the Instagram pages of several models and influencers. In the caption, Sara revealed that she was wearing their “Know You’re Mine” cropped sweater which retails for $29.99 on their website. The lingerie design is called the “Oh My Lace Bikini Panty and retails for $7.99.

“Lazy, happy, Cabinland mornings,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans expressed their appreciation for the outfit.

“Aww, this is so cute and cozy, major inspo,” one fan wrote.

“I hate having hot thighs and cold calves, thank god there’s a solution!!” another added.

Others were more focused on complimenting Sara’s physical beauty. Some of these comments were very complimentary.

“Stunning beautiful lady and so cute with a nice cute smile,” one fan wrote.

“You are absolutely gorgeous sexy as hell,” a second fan commented, before mentioning Sara’s boyfriend, Jacob Witzling. “Jacob is a lucky SOB.”

It appears that Sara and Jacob live in a picturesque cabin that looks like it’s straight out of a fairytale. In a previous post, the two are kissing in front of the structure and she called it their home in the caption. She also credited her boyfriend for building it.

Jacob has previously gotten publicity from Design Boom for one of his more ingenious projects, a cabin built on his 1979 F-250 pickup truck. As the article notes, the cabin offers a cozy living space that totals 20-square feet. Sara and Jacob took their little mobile home on the road this summer and spent some time in the Utah Dessert.

“The freedom of the open road is seductive, serendipitous, and absolutely liberating,” she wrote in the caption of one of her posts from the trip.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, near the end of the trip Sara decided to cool off in a river wearing a multi-colored striped swimsuit from Pretty Little Thing.

To see more of Sara’s gorgeous photos and learn more about her outdoorsy adventures, fans can follow her on Instagram.