Pop Star Sia Is Suffering From A Chronic Pain Disorder & Fans Are Concerned

On Friday, Australian pop star Sia took to Twitter to talk about a difficult subject. Even though she is known for her secretive life, typically hiding her face under a two-toned wig, the “Cheap Thrills” singer has now been forthright about her current health condition.

In her post, she revealed that she has been suffering from chronic pain due to a neurological disease. She also showed empathy for any of her 3.8 million fans who may also be dealing with chronic pain.

” I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going. Life is f**king hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone.”

Sia has been diagnosed with one of 13 different Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes (EDS) that the Ehler-Danlos Society calls “a distinct problem in connective tissue.” Because of this neurological problem, joint pain and unstable joints can manifest, as can hyper-sensitive skin and many other painful symptoms.

Due to Sia being so forthcoming about her condition and the harsh reality she’s living with, her legion of fans have been supportive, taking to social media to post concerned messages about her. On Instagram, Sia was asked about her health by a caring fan, who wanted to hear from the singer via direct message, while others on her social media platforms have shown their worry as well.

Despite experiencing chronic pain, the hitmaker keeps going. Sia has enjoyed a string of successful songs over the years and has also written hits for Adele, Rihanna, Beyonce, and Katy Perry. She has even been called out as possibly being the person who is the penguin on Season 2 of The Masked Singer.

These days, the 43-year-old talent from Adelaide, Australia has been gearing up to release her first movie, and admirers are hoping to see a trailer for her film very soon.

The movie, called Music, stars Maddie Ziegler, a frequent Sia collaborator, along with Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. Set to hit theaters this fall, according to Elite Daily, the source says that Kate will play the drug-dealing sister of an autistic teen, played by Maddie.

Loading...

Music is based on a short story Sia wrote more than two years ago. For the project, she is the screenwriter in collaboration with children’s book author Dallas Clayton. She is also the director of the film.

To keep up with Sia and all her projects, fans can follow the singer on her social media accounts.