Lori Loughlin Reportedly Wants To Write A Tell-All

Lori Loughlin is reportedly considering writing a tell-all book about the college admissions scandal.

Many people want to know the truth about Full House star Lori Loughlin’s role in the college admissions scandal. Did she intend the $500,000 that she and her husband paid Rick Singer to be a bribery, or was she truly misled as she says she was? While Loughlin’s been pretty tight-lipped about the scandal, she is reportedly considering writing a tell-all book that will reveal the truth about everything and include all the juicy details people want to know. She’s already talked to agents about her idea, according to Radar Online.

Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will be going to trial for their alleged involvement in the scandal. They have been accused of paying half a million dollars to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. They also reportedly attempted to present their daughters as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl is known to have participated in the sport.

It will take time and a lot of work for Loughlin to repair her reputation if she is not convicted and sent to prison. If she is found to be guilty, both she and her husband could very well go to jail for decades. On the other hand, if the actress does decide to write a tell-all, it could give her the opportunity to share her side of the story and repair her image.

However, if the actress is sent to prison, she’s going to make the most of her time there by writing a book about the scandal and her prison experience. Agents are reportedly all over the idea, according to one insider.

“She’s talking to agents about turning her prison experience into a cash-grabbing book and movie. They’ve assured her it will make millions.”

Loading...

Loughlin took a very different stance in the college admissions scandal than fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who was also involved. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 in bribery funds to have her daughter’s SAT exam responses corrected. The goal was to ensure her daughter a high enough score on the exam that she could get into the college of her choice.

Insiders say that Huffman is now prepared to right her wrongs and make amends for her actions.