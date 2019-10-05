Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Snap Of Skiing Adventure With Kim Kardashian in 1996

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a throwback that showcased what she and sister Kim Kardashian looked like over 20 years ago, in 1996.

The post featured Kourtney and Kim in ski gear. The duo posed on a balcony overlooking a snow-covered spot, and leaned close to one another for the snap. Kourtney rocked an all-black look with a pink bandanna and pair of sunglasses propped on top of her head. Kim kept things a bit more colorful with a bright red jacket, and mixed it up with some animal-print accessories.

Kourtney and Kim’s faces looked totally different in the snap, taken back in their younger days. Kourtney kept the caption of the post simple, referring to the two of them as snow bunnies by using some rabbit emoji. The two looked like regular people wearing cozy, comfortable clothing while hitting the slopes. Nowadays, if the Kardashian family went on a ski trip, not only would the cameras come along to film it all for Keeping Up with the Kardashians but their ski attire would likely be a whole lot more glam than it was back in 1996.

Kourtney’s followers couldn’t get enough of the throwback, which received over 208,000 likes within just 36 minutes. Her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the throwback snap.

“Beautiful babes,” one follower said.

“Awe you were so young! All of you are beautiful,” another fan commented.

“Omg what a pic,” another fan said.

“Rocking it since then!” another fan added.

The Kardashian family’s lives have all been documented for over a decade now, ever since their reality show debuted back in 2007. That’s what makes throwback snaps all the more thrilling for fans — it allows fans to get a glimpse into what the crew looked like before fame, and before they started being filmed constantly.

While Kourtney posts plenty of shots with her sisters, she also shares a fair amount of selfies that feature her own beauty as the focal point. Just a few days ago, the 40-year-old babe shared a photo that was a closeup of her stunning face. She had a bronzed glow and rocked bronze shades of eyeshadow on her lids. Her lashes were long and luscious, and she pouted for the camera as she placed her hand underneath her chin.

Fans who can’t get enough of Kourtney’s beauty will have to ensure they’re following the reality star on Instagram so they don’t miss a single one of her photos — or any of her throwback snaps.