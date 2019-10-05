Jessica Simpson Goes Make-Up Free For New Adorable Photo With Daughter Birdie Mae

Jessica Simpson showed off her natural beauty on Saturday when she posted a makeup-free photo in which she’s holding her youngest child, Birdie Mae. In the photo, Jessica is wearing a loose-fitting animal print hood with her blond tresses up in a messy ponytail. Birdie is pretty in pink with her adorable frilly onesie. The picture showcases their mother-daughter resemblance, and Birdie’s standout feature, her big blue eyes, might just be pulling some of the focus away from her superstar mom.

In the comments, fans gushed over the 6-month-old’s cuteness.

“That Birdie Mae is just adorable,” one fan wrote.

“Such a happy baby,” another added.

“She’s precious,” gushed a third fan.

“Beautiful little angel. God bless her and protect her,” a fourth fan wrote.

But her followers made sure Jessica got compliments, too.

“You are prettier without makeup!” a fan told her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jessica recently reunited with her kids after a long business trip. In her previous post, she and Birdie are joined by her oldest child, Maxwell Drew. Her 5-year-old son Ace Knute isn’t in the photo.

“Nothing makes me happier than coming home to this,” Jessica wrote in the caption. The photo currently has over 130,000 likes and close to 800 comments.

The singer-turned-fashion-mogul has previously opened up about how difficult it can be to raise three young children.

“Three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention … it’s more than a full-time job right now,” Jessica said in an interview with People earlier this year when Birdie Mae was just 5 weeks old. She went on to share that one night when all of her kids started crying, she joined in, too.

Jessica added that fighting through the challenges is worth it since her youngest daughter makes her family feel “complete.”

“Someone once told me to keep in mind that everything is a phase with infants and kids…trying to remember that fact, and celebrate the small victories,” she continued.

Jessica documented her most recent pregnancy on Instagram and revealed the not-so-pretty side of carrying a child. In one post, she shared a photo of her extremely swollen feet and asked her followers if they could suggest any remedies. Some of their tips included using compression socks and getting frequent massages.

Loading...

Jessica also shared a hilarious story of how she broke her toilet seat while she was pregnant.

Fortunately, baby Birdie is here now and it looks like she’s bringing lots of joy to the entire family.