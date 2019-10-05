The Estranged Husband Of Missing Woman Jennifer Dulos Claims She Had Mental Issues

Fotis Dulos says his missing estranged wife had major psychological problems.

The search for the missing Connecticut woman, Jennifer Dulos, continues on. If Jennifer is still alive, she would have just turned 51 years old. The mother of five was last seen on May 24, dropping off her children at school. She’s not been heard from since. Fotis Dulos, her estranged husband, is one of the primary suspects in the case. Fotis claims he had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance and is now even saying that she had mental problems, according to The Advocate.

The judge presiding over this case recently issued a gag order which means that those involved are not allowed to talk about any of the details. However, Fotis recently opened up during an interview with Proto Thema, a news weekly and website in Athens, about his estranged wife’s mental state. He claimed that he knew Jennifer had some mental problems when they were married, but didn’t provide many details.

“I’m sorry to say it, but Jennifer was suffering from serious psychological problems that I didn’t immediately understand and didn’t want to go into further. I put it aside because I was in love with her and focused on other things that make our lives beautiful.”

Fotis went on to discuss the nine days he spent at the Bridgeport Correctional Facility, the first time he was arrested in connection to his estranged wife’s disappearance.

“The days were suddenly long and lonely, so I tried to read and think a lot. I even created differential equations and tried to solve them in order to keep my mind alert.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis and Jennifer were going through a nasty divorce and custody battle prior to her disappearance. Fotis has been arrested twice in connection with this case, along with his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, who is also a suspect. The couple faces two counts of tampering with evidence each, along with an additional charge of interfering with the investigation.

Where is Jennifer Dulos? Is it time to dismiss the charges against her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his ex-girlfriend? Attorney @JJohnsonLaw looks at the case. pic.twitter.com/o2x9mV3jf3 — Weekend Express with Susan Hendricks (@WeekendExp) October 5, 2019

On the night that Jennifer disappeared, police found her blood staining the garage floor. They now believe that Fotis was laying in wait for her to come home that morning and caught her by surprise, attacking her and then disposing of the evidence. They also have video footage, reportedly of Troconis and Fotis, from the night that Jennifer went missing. They can be seen driving around depositing various bags into dumpsters. The bags were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloody clothes.