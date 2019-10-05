Blonde Bombshell Abby Dowse Nearly Bursts Out Her Sports Bra In Sweaty, Sexy Instagram Video

Abby Dowse has been working out. The Australian model and social media sensation might not show much gym activity via her poolside or bedroom Instagram snaps, but this blonde bombshell more than pushes herself in the fitness department. Abby’s neon string bikini pretty much blew Instagram’s mind last month – now it looks like fans have an answer to the secret behind Abby’s ultra-toned body.

Abby took to her Instagram stories overnight. The blonde posted two stories – both featured a gym setting. In the first, the star was seen filming herself in full-length mode. Abby was flaunting her curvy and toned frame in a super-tight and light gray sports bra paired with a matching set of leggings. The model wasn’t showcasing too much of her face here, but that killer body was definitely on show. Fans saw the star’s rock-hard abs, although these were more visible in the second story – here, Abby had snapped herself from above as she worked out. The camera took in Abby reclining on a red workout bench, with the eye-popping angle taking in the star’s ample assets. Abby’s cleavage was definitely taking center stage here, although for fans of the star’s super-toned body, this part of the footage was likely ticking boxes.

Abby even accompanied her story with some text.

“Sweaty mess,” she wrote.

Abby’s profile is definitely on the rise. The model is racking up those Instagram followers, currently boasting 1.4 million of them. As to the content Abby posts, it might not differ massively from other swimwear faces on the platform, but Abby has her edge. The star’s thigh-high boots and animal prints are her trademark, with posts featuring both looks regularly landing on her feed.

With a rising following comes the potential to influence. Abby is an active influencer, with her status as a Fashion Nova ambassador regularly seeing her promote the affordable clothing brand. Abby does tend to stick to Fashion Nova, but she will act as an influencer for other brands, too — the above post saw the model give a shout-out to tanning brand Bali Body. The popular brand is affiliated with other models on the platform, with model Kara Del Toro frequently acting as an influencer for the company.

Loading...

As to Aussie models overall, it seems like they’re really taking off. Tarsha Whitmore is a rising face despite only being 19, although Tarsha has yet to reach the 1 million follower mark.

Abby has yet to post permanently today. Fans wishing to catch the next update going live should follow her Instagram.