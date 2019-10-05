Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Insane Body In Plunging Mini Dress Next To Husband Jay Cutler

Reality television personality Kristin Cavallari was first introduced to fans when she was just a teenager and appeared on the show Laguna Beach. She has since grown up, married former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, and even has her own reality show, Very Cavallari.

While Cavallari doesn’t walk the red carpet all the time, she still does get all dolled-up occasionally to attend events. In her latest Instagram update, she shared a snap of herself looking smoking hot in a glittering dress that put her insane body on display.

The dress Cavallari wore was crafted from a shimmering black fabric that was a total showstopper. The top of the dress was a halter style with a plunging neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. The dress also had an asymmetrical hem that revealed plenty of her toned legs. She kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of dangling earrings as well as some strappy sandals to add a few extra inches to her height.

Her blond locks were pulled back in an updo with a few strands framing her face, and she wore a nude lip and smoky eye to complete the look.

Next to her, Jay Cutler rocked an all-black outfit that provided the perfect simple canvas next to his wife’s glittering look.

Cavallari’s followers absolutely loved the snap, which received over 17,900 likes within just 20 minutes. Her fans filled the comments section with their thoughts on her look, her beauty, and even the two of them as a couple.

“Beautiful couple! You guys are so fun to watch lol,” one follower said.

“Gorgeous,” another follower commented.

“Hottest couple!!!” another fan added.

One fan said, “I love your style.”

When she’s not working on building her company, Uncommon James, Cavallari still finds time to attend a few industry events. The beauty recently attended the Emmy Awards in a sunshine yellow dress that also put her insane body on display.

The dress had a structural neckline that flaunted a hint of cleavage as well as her toned shoulders, and draped across her body flawlessly. Though the dress wasn’t form-fitting, a high slit ensured that Cavallari’s toned leg was on display to add a bit of sex appeal to the look.

Before walking the red carpet, she even shared a stunning shot of herself after getting all dolled-up. She made sure to thank the whole glam squad responsible for the look in the caption of that particular post.