AEW News: Tony Khan Reveals How Company Plans To Appeal To Wide Demographic

The debut episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite aired on TNT this week, drawing an estimated 1.4 million viewers and beating NXT in the first night of the ratings war. As reported by The Inquisitr, the show also received positive feedback from WWE and the wrestling community, so all in all it can be considered a success.

Going forward, AEW will be keen on growing their audience, but company president Tony Khan doesn’t feel the need to cater to all tastes. As quoted by 411Mania, he recently told Wade Keller on his Pro Wrestling Podcast that the company is trying to appeal to different demographics by putting on excellent shows.

“In terms of ‘How do you please everyone,’ and I don’t intend to try and please everyone in a pandering way. I think the best way to impress everyone is just to do a great show. And word of mouth will get around quick, and hopefully the audience will grow from what I expect will be a good initial audience.”

AEW is off to a great start, and the diversity of its performers will attract fans from all over the world. The company’s roster has some international flavor, but its focus on producing quality wrestling matches is its biggest sell. If the good shows continue, it’s likely that AEW will continue to attract fans from several demographics.

The AEW president also revealed that he’s not interested in giving performers “token” appearances or incorporating various elements into the show in a bid to appeal to everyone. While AEW has always been promoted as a variety show, Khan is also wary of the product losing focus if they try to appeal to everyone.

“I’m not going to try and please everyone, because I think when you try and please everyone, you please nobody sometimes.”

The first episode of Dynamite showcased some excellent wrestling and drama. The show ended with Jake Hager debuting and attacking The Elite along with Chris Jericho, Tito, Santana, and Sammy Guevara, and it looks like a new stable will be born as a result.

Loading...

The segment was very sports entertainment-centric, and it showed that the company’s decision to adopt a sports-oriented approach won’t be without its moments of entertainment, either.

Only time will tell how AEW will evolve in the long run, but at the time of this writing, it’s heading in a positive direction by catering to a wrestling fan base that wants exciting action and mature storylines.