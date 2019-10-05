Kindly Myers Exposes Curvy Backside As She Kicks Off The Weekend In Tiny Black Bikini

Kindly Myers never disappoints when it comes to choice in sexy swimwear, and this week was no different for the former soldier. Kindly drove her fans crazy in a tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Kindly’s fans are used to seeing the model sport skimpy bikinis all over social media, but her latest Instagram update still rocked the platform, where she boasts over 1.7 million followers. Even though fans have seen Myers in a bikini countless times, they still can’t get enough of her flawless figure.

In today’s photo, Kindly wore a tiny black two-piece, which showcased all of her curves as she wished her fans a happy Saturday. The model’s top gave her followers a peek at her chest while the thong bottoms showed off her curvy booty. Kindly also put her toned arms and tiny waist on full display in the snap.

Myers had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back in the photo. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, dramatic eyeliner, and a nude lip to complete the sexy look.

Of course, Kindly’s fans couldn’t pass by the photo without showing it some love. The picture gained over 5,000 likes in the first hour after it was posted, and many took to the comment section to gush over the model impressive physique.

“Lovely,” one loyal fan stated.

“My god. So beautiful,” another social media user wrote.

“Black suits you well,” a third admirer gushed.

“Babe,” another comment read.

Of course, Kindly’s fans know that she’s much more than just a buxom bikini babe who posts racy photos online. She’s also a country girl who hails from Kentucky and lives in Nashville. She has a love for sports, which she opened up about to Vaught’s Views back in when Tennessee hosted the SEC tournament and she got to see her Kentucky Wildcats in action.

“I’m always so happy when Kentucky comes to [town]. I really like seeing that blue everywhere,” Kindly said in the interview, adding that she loves watching the games and meeting other Wildcat fans.

“I do love to meet all of the fans. I watch the games at Tootsies [bar] and I love when there is a crowd cheering the Cats on inside the bar,” she added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kindly Myers by following the model on her Instagram account.