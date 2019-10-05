Gabrielle Union Flaunts Insane Physique And Incredible Booty In Video Taken At The Gym

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union recently stunned her 14.1 million Instagram followers by sharing a video of herself getting her sweat on at the gym.

Union posted lyrics from a Saweetie song in the caption, tagging the artist in her post. In the video she was putting in some major work sculpting her body. Union rocked a sports bra as her top and a pair of skintight yoga pants in a camoflauge print that highlighted her insane booty. She kept her hair off her face by donning a black baseball cap as she got to work.

In the video, Union did some work with a cable machine, some exercises on the Stairmaster, and work on the floor. The actress clearly knows what she’s doing in the gym, as her booty looked incredible in all the clips in the video. Though she was working out solo in this particular video, she may very well train with her husband, former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade, from time to time.

Union’s followers loved the glimpse into how she stays fit and keeps her body looking toned, and the video received over 315,000 views within just 17 hours of being posted to her Instagram account.

Many of Union’s fans seemed to be motivated by the video, and told her so in the comments section.

“You’re a beast… I love it,” one follower said.

Another fan commented “your [sic] not just beautiful and stunning. Your [sic] fit, smart strong. I admire you a lot Gab.”

“Buns of steel are back!!!” a third fan said.

Loading...

“Ooh get it girl. Love the Cable pull through!” a fourth follower commented, referencing a particular move that Union did in the video.

While the actress doesn’t always share pictures of herself in the gym, she’s not afraid to flaunt the results of all her hard work. The bombshell posts plenty of shots in outfits that highlight her physique.

Just a few days ago, the babe shared a picture of herself in a zebra print crop top and shorts combination while she was in Nebraska. Her stunning body was on display in the outfit, and her petite and fit frame looked even more so as she posed next to her husband.

Fans who want to see more of Union can follow the reality judge on Instagram. She posts plenty of outfit pics, as well as adorable snaps of herself with her daughter. She also shares some of her adventures with Wade from time to time, such as all the photos she posted of their Wade World Tour they embarked on following his retirement from the NBA.