Pregnant Ashley Graham Flaunts Glowing Makeup-Free Look In Cute Instagram Video

Ever since she announced her pregnancy on Instagram in August, Sports Illustrated babe Ashley Graham has been documenting her wonderful journey with a bounty of photos and videos. Over the past couple of months, the proud mamma-to-be has treated her massive following to a slew of baby bump photos, and fans are over the moon each time the gorgeous supermodel posts pictures of her growing body.

Case in point, her latest workout video — one shared with fans at the beginning of the week and which showed Ashley flaunting her naked baby bump in a black sports bra and leggings — racked up more than 2 million views on Instagram, in addition to over 3,000 comments. Before that, the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model showed off her voluptuous figure in a curve-clinging, one-shoulder, ribbed dress in a double Instagram update that garnered close to 500,000 likes from her adoring fans.

While her recent photo shares have certainly shone the light on her ever-growing baby bump, Ashley switched things up in her latest post. On Friday night, the 31-year-old hottie delivered an Instagram update that focused more on her beautiful face rather than her curvaceous figure. While out on a car ride, Ashley pointed the camera at herself and shot a short video that ended up gaining over 780,000 views overnight. Closely cropped to her face, the new clip showcased a radiant, makeup-free look that brought fans to the comments section by the masses to praise Ashley for appearing so beautiful without a scrap of makeup.

“Gorgeous,” read one message, trailed by a string of two-hearts emoji.

“Natural Beauty,” wrote a second fan.

“Why you so fabulous!!!” penned a third Instagram user, clearly entranced by Ashley’s fresh-faced look.

The overwhelming show of love on her fans’ part was certainly on point, as Ashley looked gorgeous. Although she appeared to be a little fatigued — this expectant mother has been keeping busy and extremely active — the beautiful glow on her face was undeniable. The ravishing Addition Elle lingerie model let her natural beauty shine, showing off her chiseled cheeks, adorable freckles, and naturally plump lips as she zoomed in on her beautiful features. Her luscious locks framed her face in soft curls, which were gently tousled by the wind, suggesting that Ashley was riding with a window open.

While the fabulous supermodel has been showcasing an array of glamorous looks as of late, her latest update saw her rocking a casual-chic look that kept the focus on her gorgeous face. Ashley donned a trendy baby-blue striped shirt, which she wore unbuttoned and knotted in the front. The curvy model flashed a subtle hint of cleavage, while also showing a glimpse of the black top she wore underneath. A collection of gold pendant necklaces adorned her décolletage, further luring the gaze toward her shapely chest.

Needless to say, Ashley looked radiant, and fans were quick to notice her stunning glow.

“Glowing whew,” commented one person.

“Such a beautiful woman with that glow,” was another reply, followed by a heart emoji.

Among the people who commented on her post was fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Emily Ratajkowski.

“Dream mama,” wrote Emily, followed by a sparkles emoji, with 132 people agreeing.

Actress Sara Foster also had an opinion on Ashley’s makeup-free video, with 64 people hitting the “Like” button on her post.

“Prettiest face I ever saw,” she wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

Lori Harvey, the rumored girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, was another celebrity to comment on Ashley’s post.

“Literally glowinggggg,” was her reply, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by a comment left by celebrity makeup artist Morgane Martini.

“That Glow tho,” she wrote, ending her post with a heart-eyes emoji and a sparkling-heart emoji.