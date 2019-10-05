Ashanti Rocks A Dangerously-Tiny Bikini While Relaxing On An Ocean Swing

Ashanti is back in a bikini. The 38-year-old singer and actress has been documenting her travels in Turkey over on her social media, with a fresh update landing on her account today. Beach posts have been fairly consistent from the star this past week – while today’s snaps offered an ocean setting, they didn’t feature a sandy beach. Nonetheless, the luxury was all there (as was the swimwear).

Ashanti posted two photos today. Both showed the star flaunting her sizzling curves in a dangerously-tiny bikini, although this pro handles her swimwear just fine. The first photo showed the star photographed from behind and seated on an oversized and cushioned ocean swing suspended by metal chains. The idyllic setting overlooked sea waters, with boats in the background – while Ashanti hadn’t posed provocatively in any attempt to make the image all about her, the star’s fans were still likely eyeing up the hottie in the foreground. Ashanti’s blue bikini wasn’t too visible here, although fans could see the string ties at the waist.

The second snap definitely showcased the star’s curves to best effect. Here, Ashanti was seen lying on her back and relaxing, with a camera from above taking her fit and curvy frame right in. The star was looking sensational as she chilled out, with a pair of shades adding glam despite the star not being in direct sunlight.

Both snaps seemed to have gotten noticed by fans in relatively little time: the first had clocked over 8,800 likes in the space of 25 minutes, with the second racking up over 9,500 likes in under 20 minutes. It looks like fans might have been preferring the image showcasing more of the star’s sexy body.

Ashanti does seem to be defying her age – while the star has a way to go before making headlines for being in her 40s or 50s and still looking youthful, the star does seem younger than her 38 years. That might have something to do with her staying in tiptop shape. Ashanti has revealed how she trains, as this Parade interview details.

“When I’m home in NYC, I have a trainer, Raheem. We do weight training, cardio, running. I’m kind of a tomboy and I’m very competitive so I never want him to beat me. Sometimes he has me work on mobility, other times endurance, and then we’ll go for strength. I think it’s important to mix it up and hit different parts of your body. We’ll do the Stairmaster, lots of core work,” she said.

Ashanti recently made The Inquisitr's headlines for rocking another bikini look.