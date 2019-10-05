Miley Cyrus’s 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Cyrus Takes Sizzling Selfie Flaunting Tattoos In Car

It seems that Miley Cyrus isn’t the only one in the Cyrus family who enjoys scandalizing the public and stirring up a bit of controversy. Miley’s 19-year-old sister Noah Cyrus has 5.2 million Instagram followers of her own, and constantly surprises them with a mix of shots, from sizzling photos that flaunt her cleavage and other elements of her physique, to moody shots that capture her artistic side.

In her latest Instagram update, Noah shared a selfie taken while she was in the car, and the snap had a more casual vibe than what she normally shares on Instagram. Noah rocked a white tank that scooped low, although the car seat blocked any hint of cleavage that may have tantalized her fans. She kept the accessories simple, adding a bracelet and silver necklace, and topped the look off with a bright green short-sleeved jacket. Noah was feeling the color green, and also added a pop of green to her beauty look.

Her makeup was flawless, with her skin gently illuminated and her eyebrows on point. Her dark locks were straight and shiny, and she opted for a neutral lip color that accentuated her lush lips. In the snap, she was reaching out towards the individual taking the picture with her hand outstretched.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the casual snap, which received over 40,000 likes within just 20 minutes.

“Omg goals,” one follower commented.

“The caption is a mood,” said another fan.

“Yes Noah smile that thing,” one fan added.

Another fan riffed on Noah’s caption, and asked her “hand me ur phone number?”

As far as Noah’s posts go, her latest wasn’t all that scandalous. She recently shared a snap of herself posing with a blonde friend in a bathroom. The duo were wearing very little clothing at all, and topped off their scantily-clad bodies with wild animal print robes.

While Noah is no stranger to sizzling shots in which she’s clad in barely anything, the beauty has been rocking a more artistic vibe on Instagram recently to promote her music.

Loading...

In a post from nearly a week ago, Noah flaunted her tattoos and long fake nails as she posed in a shot that highlighted her beauty. She has been taking to the captions to ask her fans their thoughts on her music, such as her latest song, “Lonely.”

Fans will have to ensure they’re following the young Cyrus on Instagram to make sure they don’t miss out on any of her posts. There’s just no telling what kind of snap she’ll share next on her unpredictable page.