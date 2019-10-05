Miley Cyrus’s 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Cyrus Takes Sizzling Selfie Flaunting Tattoos In Car

It seems that Miley Cyrus isn’t the only one in the Cyrus family who enjoys scandalizing the public and stirring up a bit of controversy. Miley’s 19-year-old sister Noah Cyrus has 5.2 million Instagram followers of her own, and she is constantly surprising them with a mix of shots, from sizzling photos that flaunt her assets, to moody shots that capture her artistic side.

In her latest Instagram update, Noah shared a selfie taken while she was in the car. The snap had a more casual vibe than what she normally shares on Instagram. The youngest Cyrus sister rocked a white tank that scooped low, although the car seat blocked most of what the top looked like. She kept her accessories simple, adding a bracelet and silver necklace, and she topped off her outfit with a bright green short-sleeved jacket. Noah was feeling the color green, adding a pop of it to her eyes.

Her makeup was flawless, with her skin gently illuminated and her eyebrows on point. Her dark locks were straight and shiny, and she opted for a neutral lip color that accentuated her lush lips. In the snap, she was reaching out towards the individual taking the picture with her hand outstretched.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the casual snap, which received over 40,000 likes within just 20 minutes.

“Omg goals,” one follower commented.

“The caption is a mood,” said another fan.

“Yes Noah smile that thing,” a third fan added.

A fourth fan changed up Noah’s caption, asking her “hand me ur phone number?”

As far as Noah’s posts go, her latest wasn’t all that scandalous. She recently shared a snap of herself posing with a blond friend in a bathroom. The duo were wearing very little, covering their bodies with animal print robes.

While Noah is no stranger to sizzling shots, the beauty has been rocking a more artistic vibe on Instagram lately to promote her music.

In a post from nearly a week ago, Noah flaunted her tattoos and long fake nails as she posed in a shot that highlighted her beauty. She has been taking to the captions to ask her fans their thoughts on her music, and the post from a week ago was no different, with Noah asking about her latest single, “Lonely.”

Fans looking to keep up with the young singer can follow her on Instagram. With such a variety of uploads posted on the page, it can be hard to predict what she’ll do next.