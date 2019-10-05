Lori Loughlin Is All Smiles While Heading Off To The Bel Air Country Club

Lori Loughlin smiled broadly wearing a wide brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Full House star Lori Loughlin looked calm and happy as she stepped out earlier this week for a trip to the Bel Air Country club in Los Angeles, California. The star smiled broadly, despite the fact that her outfit appeared to be that of someone not wanting to be recognized, with a wide brimmed hat and a pair of sunglasses. She also wore a plain navy jacket and pants to match, her hair in a simply ponytail, according to in Touch. Despite her apparent calm demeanor, the actress has every reason to be pretty nervous right now due to the ongoing college admissions scandal.

Perhaps the reason Loughlin was stopping by the country club was to find some stress relief in the midst of what has become one of the most highly talked about scandals of the year. Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in apparent bribery funds to ensure their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, a spot at the University of Southern California. They also reportedly tried to present their daughters as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl is known to have participated in the sport.

The famous couple is among dozens of wealthy and influential parents who are involved in this scandal, which is said to have been orchestrated by a man named Rick Singer. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty in connection to the scam, something that many seem to think was a pretty risky move. The couple could be facing decades behind bars if they are not able to prove that they were, as they say, manipulated by Singer and did not actually mean to cheat.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, actress Felicity Huffman was also charged in this scandal. Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT responses corrected to ensure her a better score. Her hope was that if her daughter performed better on the exam, she would have a better chance at getting into the college of her dreams. Huffman will spend 14 days in prison later this month for her wrongdoing.

She accepted the courts decision in an emotional statement.

“I broke the law. I have admitted that and I have pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

Amy Povah, a former inmate at the prison Huffman will be heading to, described what Huffman’s living space will be like.