‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Katie’s Heartbreaking Plea ‘I Don’t Want To Die’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of October 7 shows that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will be fighting for her life. The youngest Logan sister has to have a kidney transplant after doctors discovered that she was in renal failure. However, it appears as if Katie has lost all hope that she will find a kidney.

Brooke, Donna, & Hope Aren’t A Match

The specialist, Dr. Davis (Tisha Campbell), will inform Katie, “You need a kidney transplant as soon as possible.”

Donna and Hope have already been ruled out as possibilities. B&B fans know that Katie was hoping that her eldest sister, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), would be a match for her. However, the promo shows that Katie will be in tears as she tells Bill, “She already reached out to everyone and no one was the right match.”

It appears as if Katie doesn’t know what to do now that her sisters cannot give her one of their kidneys. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that she is fast becoming despondent.

Bill Spencer Stands By Katie Logan On The Bold and the Beautiful

Katie and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) have only recently reunited. They wanted to concentrate on making a stable family for Will Spencer (Finnegan George) before tying the knot.

“Our son is not losing his mother, and I’m not losing my Katie,” Bill says. The media mogul tries to encourage Katie, but the spoilers clip reveals that he is extremely emotional at the prospect of losing his fiancée.

Katie Doesn’t Want To Die

Katie finally bursts into tears and cries, “I don’t want to leave you,” as her sisters also try to cope with the news that they may lose her.

“I am so scared,” Katie adds, and Bill still feels that “There has to be someone who can save her.”

In the heartbreaking final scene of The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video, Katie pleads, “I don’t want to die.”

The Inquisitr reports that Katie will find a savior. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will have herself tested and she will be a match for her aunt. However, she doesn’t want Katie to know that the donation is from her. It appears as if Flo will finally redeem herself when she gives her kidney anonymously and proves that she wants to do good for good’s sake.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.