Watch Genoa CFC Vs. AC Milan Stream Live: Serie A Start Time, Preview, Milan Must Win To Save Giampaolo’s Job

New AC Milan Manager Marco Giampaolo may be coaching for his job when his team travels to face Genoa CFC on a three-match losing streak.

After 18-time Serie A champions AC Milan finished out of the top four last season, failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the sixth season straight, Manager Gennaro Gattuso simply resigned, taking responsibility for the team’s failure — even though the team’s fifth-place finish was the best for the Rossoneri since 2012. But as The Inquisitr has reported, his replacement, former Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo, has produced even more distressing results. Now, AC Milan enters Saturday’s showdown against Genoa CFC on a three-match losing streak. They are currently in 16th place and Giampaolo is reportedly fighting for his job.

Genoa may be just what the doctor ordered, however, as the relegation-battling club has been outscored 8-2 over their last four matches, giving Milan fans hope their side might pull out a win.

With Milan losing four of their first six league matches for only the third time in their 119-year history, Giampaolo is expected to make major changes to his starting 11 as he searches for some kind of magic that will turn the club’s fortunes around. According to a Sempre Milan report, 23-year-old Brazilian Leo Duarte is expected to receive his first starting assignment after debuting off the bench last weekend in Milan’s dismal 3-1 loss to Fiorentina.

On the other side of the touch line, Genoa Manager Aurelio Andreazzoli has reportedly also been informed that he must elicit a worthwhile performance from his club on Saturday, or he faces an ouster, according to The Daily Mail. So if nothing else, the game should produce an entertaining scrap between two desperate sides.

With AC Milan languishing in 16th place, Manager Marco Giampaolo may be out without a win on Saturday. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

Kickoff for the Serie A match is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 36,599-seat Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, on Saturday, October 5.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Serie A livestream at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Saturday, or 11:45 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 12:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Sunday morning, October 6.

To watch a free live online stream of the Genoa CFC vs. AC Milan match, use the link offered by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but allows a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Rossoblu vs. Rossoneri matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

Loading...

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by FreeSports TV, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia as well as Rai Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will be the exclusive source for a livestream of the match.

Throughout the Caribbean — as well as in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass.

A comprehensive list of streaming links is available by checking out LiveSoccer TV.