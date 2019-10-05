Miley Cyrus Grabs Crotch In Throwback Snap Celebrating The Anniversary of ‘Bangerz’

While Miley Cyrus has been posting plenty of content lately about the release of her latest song, “Don’t Call Me Angel,” in her most recent Instagram update she stunned her 99.6 million followers with a throwback.

Miley shared a sizzling shot of herself in honor of the six year anniversary of her album Bangerz. The album contained two huge hits in her repertoire, “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball.” The album was released when Miley was rocking a particular kind of look that had a provocative vibe. In the snap, she donned a white sports bra that hugged her curves and revealed a sliver of her toned abdomen. She paired the simple top with pants that had a statement pattern. The high-waisted pants were likewise skintight, and she spread her legs slightly and grabbed her crotch in the steamy shot.

Miley’s hair was dyed blonde and slicked back in a pompadour style, and she rocked a bold red lip that highlighted her milky white skin to perfection. She posed in a greenery-filled space in front of a neon pink sign that spelled out “Bangerz” behind her.

Miley included a bit of a provocative caption to go along with the snap, vowing to spend another six years “pissing people off.” Her followers couldn’t get enough of the throwback and the post received over 274,000 likes within just 20 minutes.

Many of her followers reminisced about Bangerz in the comments section of the post, or simply complimented Miley’s appearance in the photo.

“So dope!” one follower commented.

“Best album ever!” another fan said.

A third follower said “you look absolutely stunning.”

“I love this album still!!!” a fourth fan said.

Yet another follower simply called her a “queen.”

While Miley posted the throwback on Instagram, in her love life, things are moving forward — and people haven’t always been receptive to the changes.

As The Inquisitr reported, Miley received a bit of criticism after her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth and her subsequent breakup with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. However, it seems that Miley has found love again, with a fellow singer this time, Cody Simpson.

It appears that Miley has a thing for Australians and she discussed all of Cody’s positive traits in an Instagram story. Many outlets have been sneaking shots of the new couple, which Miley isn’t always a fan of. In fact, she commented on a still shot she shared of a photo from TMZ in which she wrote “can a girl not get a f**king acai bowl and a morning makeout session in peace?!?!”

Fans can stay tuned to see how her latest relationship progresses.