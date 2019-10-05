Venus Williams Showcases Insane Body In Tight Yoga Pants, But Her Caption Really Nails It

Instagram captions were invented for a reason, and Venus Williams appears to have taken full advantage of her most recent one. The tennis superstar loves to use the caption to showcase her humor. An upload of Venus rocking daisy dukes last month saw the star write something funny regarding the picture, and today, that humor is back.

Venus’ snap documented her vacation to China and the 39-year-old was photographed on top of the Great Wall of China. The star was looking sensational at the world-famous landmark, posing for the camera in a stylish and sporty outfit. The brunette showcased her super-muscular body in a tight, black pair of yoga pants paired with a slightly-cropped and matching top. The t-shirt boasted mesh and satin aspects and the ensemble flattered this muscle machine’s frame just perfectly. Venus also rocked a visor and a sweater wrapped around her gym-honed waist.

A slightly knowing gaze from Venus pierced the camera, although there’s no saying whether the smile had the tennis star picturing her caption ahead of time — she could have been just squinting into the sun.

As to the caption, it was definitely a fun one. Venus joked that she’d traversed the Great Wall in its entirety, although she did then admit that the real figure wasn’t anywhere near as impressive as the over-13,000 miles the wall stretches. The star then encouraged her fans to visit the landmark should they ever get the opportunity.

Venus’ update quickly proved popular, racking up over 2,800 likes in just 12 minutes. The star has less of a following than her sister Serena, but the elder Williams’ sister still has her fans.

Venus seems to travel quite a bit. Her recent social media activity has seen her in Asia and the U.S., with the snap of Venus rocking those daisy dukes seeing the star in an Eastern pagoda setting. As to travel overall, the sports face has been interviewed about it. Speaking to Vogue about the five things that have shaped her, Venus mentioned globe-trotting.

Loading...

“Honestly, because I travel so much for tennis competitions, speaking engagements, etc, I’m a true homebody! However, if I had to say the trip or trips, in this instance, that have inspired me the most, it would have to be the times I travelled to compete in the Olympics. It’s super impactful to be surrounded by like-minded athletes who are all working tirelessly to accomplish their dreams. It really changes your outlook on life,” she told the magazine.

Fans wishing to see more of Venus can follow her Instagram.