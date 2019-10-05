Tracee Ellis Ross Teases ‘Girlfriends’ Reunion On ‘Black-ish,’ Fans On Instagram Are Crying

Many fans have grown to know and love actress Tracee Ellis Ross on the show Black-ish, where she plays mother Rainbow Johnson on air week after week. However, before she was Rainbow, Tracee was Joan Clayton on the show Girlfriends. The show aired for eight seasons from 2000 to 2007, and had many fans.

Tracee delighted all the former fans with a teaser clip from her show Black-ish. The clip showed Tracee’s character Rainbow discussing bringing some of her other friends to a meeting that she’s having. Then, the camera cuts to a hand knocking on the door of Rainbow’s home, and three stunning women show up — Persia White, Jill Marie Jones, and Golden Brooks, who played Joan Clayton’s friends on Girlfriends.

Tracee explained in the caption that the episode depicting the Girlfriends reunion would be airing on the upcoming episode of the show, on Tuesday, so fans only have a few more days to wait for the chance to see their favorite girlfriends on screen again.

Tracee continued thrilling her Instagram fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of the four ladies dancing around on set as well, having an absolute blast together.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the throwback reunion content, and the video teasing the clip of the three ladies coming on the show received over 760,000 views within just one day.

Her fans took to the comments section to share their excitement about the upcoming episode, and the chance to see the four ladies reunited on camera.

“I kind of want to cry this hits deep. It feels amazing to have my Girlfriends back again. Missed you!” one follower said.

“I watched this three times so excited,” another fan said.

“This just put the biggest smile on my face!” yet another follower commented.

One fan simply stated, “I’m crying. I can’t contain my emotions. I am so happy.”

“Most exciting thing to hit television all year,” another fan added.

When she’s not getting her fans excited about an upcoming episode of her show, Tracee is thrilling them with stunning shots of her natural beauty. The bombshell recently posed in a magazine photoshoot, and decided to bring her fans behind the scenes by sharing a few shots taken on set.

Though the fashion queen normally takes every opportunity to show off her outfits, in this particular snap, she flaunted her flawless skin and a statement liner look, as well as a collection of chunky rings to complete the vibe.