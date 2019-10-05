WWE News: Major Update On Edge’s In-Ring Return

As The Inquisitr reported on Friday, Adam “Edge” Copeland has been given a new deal by WWE, which supposedly includes a clause for one more match.

The Hall of Famer previously teased a return to in-ring action after revealing that he feels healthy enough to wrestle another match. He appeared at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view and speared Elias, which marked the first wrestling maneuver he’s performed since retiring from squared circle competition in 2011, which fueled speculation that a comeback was on the cards.

Since then, wrestling fans have been wondering if Edge will be the next retired WWE superstar to make a miraculous return to action. However, “The Rated-R Superstar” has stated that the company’s medical team are unlikely to ever clear him, so fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

As noted by 411Mania, rumors pertaining to his return have circulated around the web again this week, which prompted Edge to take to Twitter and announce that he hasn’t been cleared for action.

“No I’m not and no I’m not.”

Edge was seemingly responding to a tweet posted by Fight Oracle, which claimed that he’d been medically cleared to wrestle again by WWE. While the Hall of Famer’s tweet was vague, we can only assume that he was responding to the rumors.

At the same time, it’s also worth noting that this might only be the situation for now. If his contract does include wrestling one more match, he might be cleared at a later date. In the past, the former World Champion has discussed the possibility of stem cell treatment, so never say never.

Edge was forced to retire in 2011 due to a serious neck injury, so any return to in-ring action will be risky. However, he wouldn’t be the first WWE superstar to compete again after receiving a career-threatening injury, as evidenced by Shawn Michaels and Daniel Bryan. Perhaps this is why so many fans are hopeful for his return.

Even if he doesn’t wrestle again, he can still be a valuable asset to WWE. He’s always an entertaining screen presence in non-wrestling roles, and his new deal proves that the company has plans for him for years to come.

The Hall of Famer recently gave up podcasting to spend more time with his family, so his future WWE appearances will likely be sporadic. He’s also been embracing his TV stardom lately, having been a part of the critically acclaimed historical drama Vikings.