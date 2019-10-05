Donald Trump May Have Lost One Of His Fiercest Defenders As Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Condemns Ukraine Call

In what could be a sign of major shift, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has offered a rare and vehement condemnation of Donald Trump, saying that the phone call with the Ukrainian president where Trump pressed for an investigation into Joe Biden was improper.

Carlson has been one of Trump’s fiercest defenders, even among the Trump-friendly on-air personalities at Fox News. Carlson regularly echoed Trump’s statements that the Russian investigation was a witch hunt and has picked up the president’s attacks on political enemies, but now appears to have split with the president on Ukraine.

Carlson and Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel wrote a column for the news outlet saying there is no way to defend Trump regarding his actions with the Ukrainian president, saying it was a corrupt action.

“Donald Trump should not have been on the phone with a foreign head of state encouraging another country to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden,” they wrote. “Some Republicans are trying, but there’s no way to spin this as a good idea.”

“Like a lot of things Trump does, it was pretty over-the-top. Once those in control of our government use it to advance their political goals, we become just another of the world’s many corrupt countries. America is better than that.”

Carlson stopped short of backing the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, but his condemnation alone came as a surprise to some political experts as Fox News had overall been a staunch defender of Trump. Carlson’s condemnation of Trump could be sign of a shift within Fox News, however, as recent reports indicate the network is in turmoil over the impeachment inquiry he faces.

As Vanity Fair reported late last month, as the impeachment inquiry against Trump was starting to move forward after a whistleblower complaint outlined how he reportedly pressed Ukraine to investigation his political opponent, there is now a significant battle within Fox News on how to cover Trump. The report noted there is a growing sentiment within the network that they should move on from openly supporting Trump, and that even fellow Trump-backer Sean Hannity had privately admitted that the whistleblower complaint looks very bad for Trump.

The report added that Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch is considering a future at the network without backing Trump.

“In recent months, Rupert’s oldest son has been holding strategy conversations with Fox executives and anchors about how Fox News should prepare for life after Trump,” the report noted. “Among the powerful voices advising Lachlan that Fox should decisively break with the president is former House speaker Paul Ryan, who joined the Fox board in March.”