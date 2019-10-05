Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sparkling Cleopatra-Like Golden Ensemble On Stage At Maluma Concert

Lopez may have outdone herself this time.

Just when you think that Jennifer Lopez can’t top her latest outfit, she does it again. This time she stepped onto the stage at Maluma’s concert on Friday night decked out in gold from head to toe.

The “Hustlers” actress made a surprise appearance alongside her “Marry Me” co-star, Maluma, as she appeared in an amazing golden goddess-like dress that may have had the concert goers going crazy. She also stunned her Instagram followers after she shared the song they performed together on the social media platform. The Daily Mail had additional photos of the singing duo, which showed Lopez walking out on stage in a cloud of smoke, looking every bit like the sensation she is.

Her floor-length golden dress hugged her famous curves and featured plenty of sparkle and sass throughout. Her left arm was exposed, while the right sleeve was all fringe. The leafy design appeared to show off a little skin in spots of sheer fabric along the dress. It was accented with a golden belt around her middle.

To add to the dramatic look, Lopez had on a thick gold choker around her neck and a Cleopatra-like headdress that made her appear to be the queen her fans know her to be. Her matching gold jewelry consisted of thick danging earrings and several rings on her fingers. Her sparkling gold nail polish finished off the look.

The engaged singer’s makeup took on the drama as well. She sported a smoky eye color as well as thick eyelashes and dark red lipstick. Her face appeared to have on gold and bronze highlights that matched her whole ensemble.

Filming for “Marry Me” is still in the early stages, but it looks like the duo have quite the chemistry already. The 50-year-old entertainer plays the role of a pop star who is set to marry her fiancé, played by Maluma, at Madison Square Garden. Moments before they are about to say I do, she discovers that he is cheating with her assistant. She then finds a complete stranger in the crowd to marry instead.

While Lopez can certainly heads turn with her standout sense of style, she can also grab attention by going makeup free and dressing down as well, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. She has recently been seen walking around with a fresh face and wearing jeans, a long-sleeve shirt, and black sneakers. There seems to be nothing this superstar can’t shine in.