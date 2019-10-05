Hannah Brown Reveals She Only Had $70 In The Bank Before Her Back-To-Back ‘Bachelorette,’ ‘DWTS’ Gigs

The former pageant queen hopes to carve a career out of her reality TV fame, but not in the way you might think.

Hannah Brown says her bank account was nearly empty less than one year ago. The ABC reality star told Marie Claire that before she signed on to lead ABC’s The Bachelorette earlier this year, she had just $70 in her bank account. The former pageant queen revealed that she was nearly broke because she had quit her job as an interior designer to serve out her reign as Miss Alabama USA and compete on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor stint segued into a lead role as The Bachelorette, which then spawned her current turn on Dancing With the Stars. Money notes that Hannah’s starring gig as The Bachelorette likely earned her a six-figure paycheck. Dancing With the Stars pays its celebrity contestants well, too, with more cash given to them each week they stay in the competition.

Hannah told the outlet she couldn’t believe how fast the money-making offers started rolling in once she became part of ABC’s reality franchise, although she admitted she won’t do just anything for a buck.

“A lot of these people [from Bachelor Nation] make a lot of money really fast. It’s been sickening how much money I’ve passed up…because I’m not doing the low-hanging fruit. I still need to hustle and make some money, but I’m doing a lot better than $70.”

Brown, 25, told Marie Claire that she wasn’t looking to extend her 15 minutes of fame when she jumped at the first post-Bachelorette opportunity on Dancing With the Stars but instead felt she needed the “growth.”

After two unsuccessful stints on ABC dating shows — Underwood rejected her for Cassie Randolph, and Hannah’s Bachelorette fiancé Jed Wyatt was caught in a web of lies regarding a hometown girlfriend — she said she feels like the new opportunities are her “consolation prize.”

Hannah also admitted that she looks at A-list influencers such as Lauren Conrad, Reese Witherspoon, and Chrissy Teigen as her role models as she set her sights on writing a children’s book and starting a home décor line. She even dissed some products frequently peddled by her peers.

“I don’t want to be selling SugarBearHair [Gummies] and FabFitFun boxes.”

If you think Hannah is sounding like she’s getting too big for her britches, you should know her original thoughts on The Bachelor weren’t exactly positive. The three-time ABC reality star said she never aspired to be on the rose-filled reality show and that she never watched it before becoming a contestant.

“I thought it was for losers truly,” she said.

Now, based on her post-Bachelor career path, it sounds like Hannah may have had a plan all along.

Fans can see Hannah on Dancing With the Stars Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.