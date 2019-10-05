WWE News: Former Boxing Champion Announced For ‘Monday Night Raw’

After hopping over the guardrail on last night’s Friday Night SmackDown, WWE has announced that Tyson Fury will make an appearance on the next episode of Monday Night Raw.

The segment saw the controversial boxer engage in a confrontation with Braun Strowman during an eight-man tag team match, which featured “The Monster Among Men” teaming up with Heavy Machinery and The Miz to take on AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Security guards had to hold Fury back to stop him from getting to Strowman, so it’s clear that he has some unfinished business with the big man.

On top of making an appearance on WWE’s flagship show, the former boxing unified champion of the world will be given a live microphone to speak his mind. While it remains to be seen what he has in store for the WWE Universe, the automatic assumption is that he’ll challenge Strowman to a fight.

WWE has a history of memorable moments featuring professional boxers. In 1998, Mike Tyson appeared on several episodes of Monday Night Raw, before going on to referee a WrestleMania match between “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels. Floyd Mayweather, meanwhile, fought against Big Show at WrestleMania 24 and broke the giant’s nose.

With this in mind, it’s not far-fetched to assume that Fury and Strowman will wrestle each other at a future pay-per-view. As noted by ESPN, Mayweather made $20 million for his WrestleMania match, so if Fury is interested in competing against Strowman WWE will pay him well.

Fury’s charisma should make him an entertaining addition to Monday Night Raw. He has a tendency to trash talk his opponents in the lead up to boxing matches, and in that regard he’s quite reminiscent of a WWE superstar.

At the time of this writing, Fury is one of the biggest boxers on the planet and still undefeated in the sport. Strowman, on the other hand, is one of the most popular superstars in WWE. Should they have a match against each other, it would have massive crossover appeal.

Another member of the sporting world who could also make an appearance on Monday Night Raw is Cain Velasquez, who attacked Brock Lesnar after his title victory on last night’s show.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion was reportedly in talks to join WWE for a feud with his former MMA rival. Now that he’s appeared on WWE television and attacked “The Beast,” we can expect that match in the near future.