Carrie Underwood’s Husband Shares Rare Photo Of 8-Month-Old Son Jacob

Mike Fisher posted a rare shot of his and Carrie's two boys watching their mom at Madison Square Garden.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher is giving fans a rare look at their adorable 8-month-old son Jacob and his 4-year-old brother Isaiah. In a new photo posted to his Instagram Stories this week, the retired NHL star gave fans a look at how his and Carrie’s two sons took in her recent sold out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

In the snap, which can be seen via Us Weekly, the brothers could be seen looking on as their country superstar mom dazzled the thousands strong crowd at the world famous arena.

Isaiah was photographed sitting on the left in front of his dad as he watched his mom in the spotlight as she belted out her many hits, while little Jacob – who the couple welcomed into the world on January 21 – was being held up to get a better view of the star as he stood on someone’s lap.

The youngsters could only be seen from behind, though it was obvious that both of Carrie and Mike’s boys were looking adorable with their large ear defenders on their heads.

In the caption, the hockey player told his more than half a million followers that he was enjoying a “fun night at @thegarden with the boys.”

The twosome only rarely share family snaps showing their children on their social media accounts, and the latest look at baby Jacob marks only one in a handful of times the couple have given fans a look at their baby boy since his birth at the beginning of the year.

Carrie previously opened up about her incredible sold out show in New York earlier this week, sharing a gushing message for all those who came out on her social media.

While still in New York City following the big tour stop, Underwood spoke out about how much her family is loving life on the road as she tours North America as part of her hugely popular “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

“Somebody recently called him ‘The Mayor of Catering’ because he’s just like, ‘Hi, everybody!’ and loves seeing everyone,” the star admitted of Isaiah while appearing on CBS’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“He’s got his little scooter he rides around the venues in,” Underwood continued of the adorable 4-year-old. “He’s such a people guy. So he’s living the dream.”

But while the twosome only rarely share photos of their boys on their accounts, Carrie previously opened up about how her eldest son is learning new words every day.

“My 4-year-old just told me that something is ‘unreasonable.’ Where does he get this stuff?” Underwood jokingly asked fans on Twitter back in March, per Country Living.

“It wasn’t an attitude thing…he just threw it into a normal conversation,” she added.