Nicole Scherzinger Wows In Low-Cut Garment On Magazine Cover: ‘Back With My Exes!’

Nicole Scherzinger has graced the cover of the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine to promote the upcoming season of The X Factor in the U.K.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker is posing in a low-cut white garment with thin straps. She is sporting her brunette locks up in a ponytail while lifting one arm to her head. Scherzinger has left the accessories to a bare minimum, leaving her chest completely on show. However, she gave her ears some sparkle with little studs. She is staring directly at the camera lens with a soft expression, showing off her natural beauty.

In the issue, Nicole spills details about the biggest surprises in the latest season of The X Factor, which is going to be a celebrity special.

Aside from working on the new season in the U.K., Scherzinger currently has two other jobs on TV in different parts of the world.

The “On The Rocks” chart-topper is also a judge Down Under on Australia’s Got Talent and sits on the panel on The Masked Singer in the U.S.

While busy jetting around the world, rumors of the Pussycat Dolls reuniting started to make headlines.

The Sun previously reported that Nicole signed a multimillion dollar deal to a reunion with her band members, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta.

“Nicole has long turned down offers for a reunion but with the ten-year anniversary of their hiatus passing, she finally said she was ready,” the newspaper reported.

“Nicole was made a multimillion pound offer to re-join the group and was given a huge advance which made it impossible for her to turn down,” they continued.

However, fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet. Scherzinger insists that even though she misses performing with the girls, she just doesn’t have the time right now, per The Inquisitr.

“I’ve heard about those rumors as well. I cannot confirm those rumors,” she told E! News in a recent interview.

“I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can’t confirm anything right now,” Nicole explained.

“Because I’m so busy, I’m doing three different shows on three different continents.”

At the height of their fame, they sold millions of records.

In 2005, they released their debut album, PCD, which sold over 9 million copies worldwide and achieved six hit singles — “Don’t Cha” featuring Busta Rhymes, “Buttons” featuring Snoop Dogg, “Stickwitu,” “Beep” featuring will.i.am, “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute” featuring Timbaland.

Will a Pussycat Dolls reunion happen? To stay up to date with what Nicole is doing, follow her Instagram account.