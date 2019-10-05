Miley Cyrus Says Cody Simpson Is Her ‘Type’ As She Confirms Makeout Sesh, Tells Fans ‘Get Used To Me Dating!’

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer say she wants to date in public after she's photographed kissing the Aussie hunk.

Miley Cyrus says Cody Simpson is her type as she all but confirms they are dating. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, addressed her relationship with the 22-year-old Australian hunk after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles earlier this week.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Miley said her longtime friend Cody checks off all her boxes. The superstar singer shared a shirtless photo of the “Surfboard” singer and wrote: “22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check].” She also promoted #HotGirlFall.

Miley also shared a still from a TMZ video of her kissing Simpson kissing at Backyard Bowls earlier this week.

“Can a girl not get a f**king açai bowl and a morning makeout session in peace?!?!” the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus wrote. She also lashed out at the spy who took the video, calling the rogue videographer “a sneaky a**.”

In addition, Miley shared a screengrab from an article about her and Simpson in which the writer noted Miley can’t be blamed for hooking up with Cody.

The colorful Instagram update comes after Miley was spotted kissing Cody twice last week, once at a grocery store during a sushi date and the second time at the smoothie shop where Miley reportedly got onto Cody’s lap for a full-on makeout session.

Miley later took to social media to address slut shamers who have criticized her back-to-back breakups with her husband Liam Hemsworth and her recent girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter.

In a lengthy post on Twitter and her Instagram story, Miley acknowledged that the public felt invested in her long relationship with Hemsworth because they “saw it thru from the beginning.” But she added that, for the first time, she will now make her dating choices as an adult. The Grammy-nominated singer also noted the double standard of male celebrities’ dating lives versus female stars.

Loading...

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man’ etc. Where women are called sluts. I am just trying to thrive in a man’s world. If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em!”

Cyrus — who also posted a photo of herself among dating lotharios Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, John Mayer, Jack Nicholson, and even Milton Berle — added that she wants to be able to date in public.

“I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.’ This ‘dating’ thing is new to me. Get used to me dating, this is where I am at!”

While Miley had a lot to say about her recent Cody Simpson sightings and her dating life in general, Cody has not commented on the hoopla. The Aussie singer has been previously linked with Claire Wuestenberg and Gigi Hadid.