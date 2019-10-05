Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In A Tiny Nude Bikini In Hot Beach Photo

Alessandra wowed in a nude bikini from her own swimwear line.

Alessandra Ambrosio is leaving little to the imagination as she modeled a nude bikini from her line, Gal Floripa, on Instagram. In a new photo posted to the account of her line on October 4, the gorgeous former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off a pretty serious amount of skin as she posed for the camera while at the beach.

Defying her actual age of 38-years-old, the mom of two looked eternally youthful as she put her best modeling skills on display in the skimpy two-piece during the sunny beach shoot.

Shot from the side, Alessandra could be seen walking along the sand into the ocean in her nude bikini, which included a pair of pretty skimpy bottoms with a ruched detail across her hips. She paired the bottoms with a matching nude colored balconette top with a scalloped design across the chest.

The star – who’s walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion brand in the world, including Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, and Dolce & Gabanna – also sported a beige coverup which she held on to while making her way into the water.

Ambrosio had her long brunette hair tied back and a pair of sunglasses on her head as she turned to look at the camera while putting all her hard work in the gym on display.

In the caption, Gal Floripa revealed that the model was wearing the Sereia Set bikini in the color duna.

Taking to the comments section, many left heart emoji and smiley face emoji with hearts for eyes to show off their approval to the model.

But it wasn’t just followers on Gal Floripa’s official account who were treated to a new bikini snap, as Alessandra also showed off some skin on her own page.

As The Inquisitr reported, Ambrosio looked flawless in a pink bikini in another promotional photo posted to her own Instagram account. She flawed her millions of followers as she posed in the pretty skimpy swimwear look while she also tagged her swimwear line’s official account.

Shortly before that, it was all about the tiny string bikini for Alessandra in another shot posted online to promote the brand.

Amazingly, the star previously admitted that – despite having the incredible body she’s been proudly revealing on social media – before becoming a Victoria’s Secret model she actually never really worked out.

Loading...

“In my family, no one ever worked out. It wasn’t until I did my first Victoria’s Secret show that I started exercising,” she told Elle, “now it’s a healthy, normal part of my daily routine.”

Ambrosio also admitted that she thinks her body is better now than before she became a mom.

“It’s partly because I work out, whereas before I didn’t, but also to do with the shape—it just looks more formed now and I feel better about it than I did,” she said.