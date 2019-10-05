Rumer Willis Reunites With Val Chmerkovskiy To Support Sailor Brinkley-Cooke On ‘DWTS’

Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy inspired lots of dating rumors when they competed on 'Dancing with the Stars' together.

Rumer Willis recently reunited with the Dancing with the Stars pro who helped her take home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2015.

In a photo posted on the official DWTS Intagram page, the 31-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is pictured posing with her former dance coach, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his current celebrity partner, model Sailor Brinkley-Cooke. Rumer is rocking a pair of baggy dark khaki pants and a tiny white crop-top that’s knotted in the middle, while Sailor is sporting a pair of tight gray yoga pants and a matching crop top. She also has a red and black plaid shirt tied around her waist.

Val is posing between the two women. He’s wearing black pants and a black tee underneath an unbuttoned, long-sleeved denim shirt. The two-time Mirrorball champ is also sporting a tiny ponytail that looks like it’s on the verge of coming undone.

According to the snapshot’s caption, it was taken when Rumer Willis dropped by the Dancing with the Stars studio to support Sailor Brinkley-Cooke, who is a friend of hers.

“Had such a great time with you guys!!!” Rumer wrote in response to the photo.

Val also responded to the photo with a remark that got some fans’ hopes up.

“Like I can’t even with this trio,” he wrote.

Val Chmerkovskiy’s use of the word “trio” had some fans speculating that he, Rumer, and Sailor might be performing a routine together during Monday night’s competition.

“Would love to see a trio with you Rumer! Loved watching you dance. It was a memorable year watching you in DWTS!” wrote one fan.

“Please let trio night be a thing, and this is one of the trio’s,” another remarked.

According to Gold Derby, next Monday will be Cast from the Past night on Dancing with the Stars, and at least one former celebrity competitor will be back on the show. However, Tony Dovolani’s Season 17 partner, King of Queens star Leah Remini, is going to be guest-judging the competition, not performing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rumer Willis was in the crowd during the filming of the September 30 episode of Dancing with the Stars. The Season 20 champ was joined by her good friend, Bachelor star Nick Viall, who competed on Season 24.

Many fans might recall that Rumer and Val’s incredible chemistry on the dance floor sparked rumors of a romance between the two. However, Val went on to date his Season 23 partner Amber Rose before marrying fellow professional dancer Jenna Johnson earlier this year. Page Six reported that Rumer was so “heartbroken” when Val began dating Jenna that she had a DWTS-inspired tattoo of herself and Val locked in a passionate embrace removed late in 2017.

Rumer Willis has never responded to the rumors about her alleged infatuation with Val Chmerkovskiy, but clearly she’s comfortable spending time with her former partner. Fans can tune in to Dancing with the Stars Monday, October 7 at 8 p.m. ET to see if she joins him for a trio dance with Sailor Brinkley-Cooke.