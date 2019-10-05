Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Exposes Bra In Instagram Video

Reginae Carter's Instagram followers are loving her new look.

Reginae Carter, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and reality star Toya Wright, is continuing to impress her Instagram followers with her revealing fashion choices.

She recently had her fans going crazy over her wild zebra print bikini, and she hasn’t stopped showing skin on social media. However, while she’s shared multiple swimsuit snapshots with her admirers over the past few days, her latest look is not a bathing suit. On Friday, the former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star took to Instagram to put on a mini runway show for her followers. In her short video, she’s rocking a light blue denim jumpsuit. The garment features a tie at the waist and a button front, but Reginae didn’t bother with the fasteners. Instead, she left the top part of her outfit completely open, exposing her black bra.

The song Reginae Carter chose for her fashion video was the Summer Walker tune “Over It.” Some of the 20-year-old stunner’s fans think that many of her recent social media posts are aimed at showing her ex, 28-year-old rapper YFN Lucci, that she’s over him, so the song choice just added fuel to this fire. It also won Reginae a lot of fire emojis and compliments on her new hairstyle. She was wearing it curly, but now it’s straight and extremely shiny.

“Absolutely love this long black straight hair on you,” wrote one admirer.

“Now that looks like some good a** hair!” read another remark.

A few of Reginae’s followers mentioned Lucci, but her video didn’t inspire as many comments about her ex as her swimsuit photos have.

“Straight shot at lucci,” wrote one commenter.

Reginae was also called “cute,” “beautiful,” and “pretty,” and a few fans commented on her flawless glowing skin. However, one of her followers was a bit distracted by a tiny wardrobe mishap, pointing out that the front clasp on her bra appears to be crooked.

“Girl I know you struggling with that clasp in the front of your bra and girl ME TO!!!” the fan wrote. “Girl problems I swear.”

Reginae Carter was enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Spain, but it looks like she might be back in the States. There’s a large painting of Aaliyah behind her, and it’s no secret that she’s a fan of the late R&B singer; as reported by The YBF, she dressed up like Aaliyah for her ’90s-themed 18th birthday bash.

The video possibly provides fans with a glimpse of Reginae’s new digs. Back in August, the Atlanta native took to Instagram to let her followers know that she had just become a first-time homeowner.

“Today is a big day for me! At the age of 20 years old, I just got the keys to my own house,” Reginae wrote. “I’m a homeowner now so blessed and thankful!”