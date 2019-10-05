Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunt Toned Abs & Thighs In Matching Crop Tops & Skirts

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou celebrated their friendship by wearing cute matching outfits and flaunted some serious skin in a recent Instagram share.

After a week filled with headlines about Kylie and Travis Scott reportedly taking a break from each other, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her BFF showed each other some love. In fact, Kylie captioned the image “just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond” emphasizing their one-of-a-kind relationship.

The best friends wore the same outfit of crop tops, miniskirts, and leopard print fur hats. The only difference in their outfits were the colors they were sporting. While Stassie chose to wear white, Kylie opted for an olive green ensemble.

The media mogul and her best friend curiously have similar body types, and, therefore, they are both able to pull off a look that few of us can only dream of. The tight crop top fit snugly over their ample busts and only emphasized their generous proportions. It’s also clear that both Kylie and Stassie hit the gym hard as their toned abs were well-defined, as were their legs.

The 22-year-old bombshells also chose to style their looks in the same manner. While Stassie is currently sporting platinum blonde locks, and Kylie is still favoring her raven tresses, they both chose a sleek elegant blow out which they wore over their shoulders. As far as makeup goes, they highlighted their eyes with a bold brow and lashings of mascara and drew attention to their lips with a dark matte lipstick.

Kylie and Stassie posted two photos in a multi-pic Instagram share. In the first photo, the two women look directly at the camera with their left hands holding their fedoras. Both Kylie and Stassie have perfected the come-hither eyes and sultry pout, and ooze sexiness in the snap. In the second photo, the two pose in profile while holding each other. Stassie looks backward, while Kylie tosses her head back while grabbing her friend over her shoulder.

As always, Kylie’s fans went crazy about her latest offering. The makeup mogul commands a following of over 147 million followers, one of the largest on the internet. In just four hours, the Instagram share has accumulated over 3.2 million likes with over 15,000 people commenting on it.

While most of their fans complimented the duo on their stunning looks, some couldn’t help but take a jab at Kylie’s caption.

“Ain’t that what u said about jor—nvm,” said one fan, referring to the fact that not too long ago Kylie and Jordyn Woods, a blonde, were also best friends and inseparable.

Another responded, “I was waiting for somebody to say it.” Yet another fan also commented, “My 1st thought too, unfortunately! Unbreakable until it’s broken! Hard 2 find TRUE friends…”

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Jordyn may have thrown some shade at her former best friend amid her alleged separation from Travis. She tweeted some cryptic thoughts which many believe is directed toward Kylie.