Kathy Griffin Trolled President Donald Trump On His Latest Tweet Mocking Adam Schiff

Comedienne Kathy Griffin is no stranger to being dragged online, but tonight, she trolled President Donald Trump on his most recent tweet, mocking Representative Adam Schiff.

Over the past week, Trump has lashed out at Schiff several times on his Twitter account. Early Saturday morning, President Trump retweeted a Fox News video showing that Representative Adam Schiff fell for a prank call from Russian pranksters.

“SHIFTY SCHIFF DUPED BY RUSSIAN PRANKSTERS!” yelled Trump alongside the video.

People instantly responded to the tweet, and comedienne Kathy Griffin was one of the thousands who responded.

“Sir, the main thing that got me through a media maelstrom was knowing I hadn’t broken the law or violated the constitution in ANY way. You must be in enormous pain and feel hopelessly alone. Just resign, sir.”

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Griffin found herself in an online firestorm after she posed with a mock version of the president’s severed, bloody head. In addition to facing backlash on social media, Griffin also lost her job on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live. Plus, the photo also led to the FBI investigating the funny woman.

Griffin posted the outlandish picture in response to Trump in the first Republican debate in 2016. The then-candidate Trump objected to former Fox News host’s Megyn Kelly’s line of questioning, and referred to her as having blood coming out of her eyes and “her wherever.” Several people took that to mean that Trump insinuated the moderator was having her period.

In addition to Griffin’s suggestion for President Trump, several others responded with a BBC report that Trump experienced a prank call while onboard Air Force One. In June 2018, comedian John Melendez, also known as Stuttering John, made the call posing as Senator Bob Menendez. The prankster spoke with Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, and even got a call back from Trump. The president reportedly laughed about falling for the prank.

As for Griffin, since experiencing a near loss of her career after the post in 2016, she’s slowly managed to begin rebuilding her brand. The former My Life On The D List star released a docu-comedy special earlier this year chronicling the fallout from her photo. The documentary called Kathy Griffin: Hell Of A Story brings a wealth of material the comedian gathered after going toe to toe with Trump, his supporters, and the U.S. government.

Since Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump last week, Griffin has remained an outspoken critic of the president on Twitter, and she also made a joke about the president calling her dogs and asking them to go with Rudy Guiliani to Ukraine. Since the speaker’s announcement, Trump has tweeted many times in all capital letters, and at times he’s called the inquiry a “witch hunt” and a “coup.”