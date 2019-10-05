‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Victor’s Party Implodes

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, October 4, brings a disastrous family get together for Victor and Nikki. Plus, Sharon and Rey reconnect, Cane and Devon talk, and Phyllis spies on Cane.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) throw a family dinner, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) brought a reluctant Nate (Sean Dominic), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) brought Billy (Jason Thompson). However, Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up alone because Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) refused to go with him.

Before the evening began, Victor asked the kids how his faked death hurt them. Nick told his father that Connor (Judah McCay), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Noah (Robert Adamson), and Summer (Hunter King), as well as Chelsea, are all furious at the entire situation. Victoria noted that the public isn’t trusting Newman Enterprises. Nobody appreciated that after everything, Adam (Mark Grossman) ended up walking away without paying the consequences.

Victor told the kids that Adam suffered because he lost Victor for good after everything. Ultimately, all of Victor’s children decided to leave before dinner was served. After they left, Victor and Nikki enjoyed some time together, and Nikki told Victor that all his children need him. Victor let Nikki know that he needed her.

Things will get worse between Victor and his children, though, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Later, Nate complained about the Newmans to Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Elsewhere, Lola (Sasha Calle) encouraged her brother to say hello to Sharon (Sharon Case). While Rey and Sharon talked, Lola checked in on Summer (Hunter King). Then, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) came in, but Lola dragged her away to push Rey and Sharon together. Later, they had dinner, and things got romantic, so they decided it was a date.

Devon (Bryton James) irritated Elena by meeting with Amanda Sinclaire (Mishael Morgan). Later, he asked Cane (Daniel Goddard) to work with him to figure out who is behind Katherine’s new will. Then, Cane went to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to see if she knew where Adam went, but Phyllis said she didn’t.

At Crimson Lights, Phyllis tried to call Adam, and the phone rang in Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) pocket. He told Phyllis the wiped phone is evidence. Cane got Riza Thompson’s name from Rey, which gave him a lead on Adam’s whereabouts.

At Adam’s, Phyllis thanked Summer for spending the evening with her, and Summer got irritated with her mom, but she later admitted that it helped to have Phyllis’ shoulder to lean on. Later on, Phyllis overheard Cane booking a flight to Las Vegas that evening, so she made plans to follow him to Sin City.