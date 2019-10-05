Camila Cabello Channels Her Inner Spy In ‘South Of The Border’ Music Video

The singer teams up with Ed Sheeran to protect a priceless ruby necklace.

Camila Cabello has been making headlines recently with her music skills, performing with boyfriend Shawn Mendes at the MTV VMAs and then again at the iHeart Radio Music Festival. Now, however, it’s her acting and dancing skills that are commanding the attention of her fans.

Camila joined fellow musician Ed Sheeran on one track of his No. 6 Collaborations Project album. The whole concept of Ed’s album was collaborations with fellow artists, and his tracks with Khalid and Justin Bieber have already broken the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, with “I Don’t Care” — Ed’s collaboration with Justin — peaking at No. 2 on the chart. Ed has also released music videos for many of the tracks on the album, with his “South of the Border” video going live today.

In the video, Ed and Camila team up with fellow musician Cardi B — who also features on the track — as well as internet sensation and model Alexis Ren and actor Paul Karmiryan.

The video shows Ed and Camila caught up in an international spy ring, with their two characters working together to defeat Alexis and her cyborg spy boyfriend, played by Paul. The video has incredible production value, impressive sets, and stunts that would normally be seen on a movie set. The story takes place in London, but soon Ed, Alexis, and Paul travel to Sayulita, Mexico, where Paul runs into Camila, and then finally, the group travels to an “undisclosed location,” which is where Cardi comes in.

The Jason Koenig-directed video is reminiscent of something that would be found in a James Bond feature, and the high budget film doesn’t disappoint, painting Ed as an international man of mystery.

Camila also shows her versatility. She goes from dancing seductively with Paul to throwing a right hook at him. She is both fierce and alluring — The Mariposa, which is Camila’s role — is perfect for her.

The “Señorita” singer teased her fans with a clip of the video on Friday, sharing a bit of her part on Instagram. The teaser proved popular with her fans. It has been watched over 980,000 times and has received over 2,400 comments in just six hours.

Many fans took to the comments section to express their adoration for the video. Most chose to just leave heart and fire emoji, but some commented in Camila’s native Spanish. A lot of her fans seemed surprised at the story portrayed in the video, but commented that her dancing was fire.

Friday was a big day for the singer. She also released her newest single, “Cry For Me,” which she posted a teaser video of on her Instagram as well. That video clip has racked up over 300,000 views and 1,300 comments since going live one hour ago.

Fans also showed their appreciation for her new song with heart and smiley face emoji, as well as leaving comments about how “obsessed” they were with this newest single from the former Fifth Harmony member.

Those wishing to keep up with all the latest from Camila can follow her on Instagram.