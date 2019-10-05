Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence On Impeachment: ‘Everything’s A Question Of Priorities’

Ivanka Trump said that while Democrats continue to attack her father, the president remains committed to fulfilling promises he made to American voters.

Until Friday, Ivanka Trump, a White House adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump, has remained silent on the explosive controversy surrounding her father’s Ukraine phone call that sparked the announcement of an impeachment inquiry by the Democrat-led House last week.

According to The Hill, while speaking to Fox Business, Trump was asked about the impeachment inquiry into her father.

“I think everything’s a question of priorities. We have our priorities in the White House. We’re fighting every day for the American worker,” Trump said. “We’re delivering in that fight and on that promise. That’s our priority.”

She was also asked if she thought the president was focusing on the constant criticism from his Democratic opponents, to which she essentially explained that it’s nothing new for her father.

“My father has definitely grown used to this. This has been true basically since day one. Certainly since the election so we’re focused on delivering and fulfilling promises made to the American people,” Trump told host Trish Regan.

The president has faced intense and increased scrutiny over his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodmyr Zelensky and the memo of the call that matched much of what the intelligence community whistleblower originally reported.

A growing list of top Democrats have charged that the president used his position of power to wield influence over Zelensky — in the form of withholding much-needed military funding to the tune of nearly $400 million — in an effort to gain a political advantage on former vice president Joe Biden, his likely 2020 election opponent.

But as the president continues to attack virtually all Democrats involved in the impeachment inquiry and accuse Biden of taking part in corruption while he was still in office, the former vice president responded to Trump’s attacks on Friday, as reported by The Inquisitr.

“He’s indicted himself by his own statements,” the 2020 Democratic front-runner said while calling the president “unhinged.”

Biden then doubled down on his assertion that nothing he or his son, Hunter Biden, did in 2016 amounted to wrongdoing or corruption, which is contrary to the message that the president and his allies in Congress continue to push.

Riccardo Savi / Getty Images

“This is not about me. It’s not about my son. There’s not a shred of evidence there’s been anything done that has been wrong,” Biden said during an SEIU forum in Los Angeles.

Biden used the “unhinged” message in a new round of ads in several key voting states, to the tune of a $6 million ad spend. The ad focuses on Biden’s strengths and his response to the president’s reaction to the Ukraine phone call scandal.

The ad also claims that the president continues to attack Biden because he knows he’s the strongest candidate to take him on in the 2020 election.