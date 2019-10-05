Carrie Underwood Flaunts Insane Legs In Mini Dress On Washington Tour Stop

Country cutie Carrie Underwood is currently promoting her latest album on the “Cry Pretty 360” Tour. She’s bringing her powerhouse vocals and stunning costumes to stages across the country, night after night, and she’s taking her 9 million Instagram followers along for the ride by posting nearly every night from her various stops.

In her latest Instagram update, Underwood shared two pictures from her performance in Washington, D.C. In the first picture, she was photographed crooning into a microphone while rocking a stunning mini dress. The dress hugged her body and showed off her toned legs, and her blond hair flowed down in gentle waves. Large screens were visible behind her, broadcasting her to fans who were sitting further away from the stage.

The second stunning snap featured a shot taken from behind, again as Underwood was singing with the microphone held in front of her. In the second snap, she rocked a mini dress with a sheer garment over it for a show stopping shot. The stage lights beamed straight down on her and she had one arm extended as she belted out a note, creating a major photo worthy moment.

In the caption of the post, Underwood thanked the fans who had come out to the show, as she’s done in many of her previous post-show Instagram posts. She also filled her fans in on the fact that her next tour stop was Philadelphia.

The country superstar’s fans loved the photos, and the post received over 6,000 likes within less than 15 minutes. Many of the fans who had attended the Washington show took to the comments section and shared their praise of the show with Underwood.

“It was an AMAZING show!!!!!” one fan said.

Another follower spilled her heart to Underwood and told her about what an impact her music has had on her.

“Thank you for coming! Your music means so much to me and has gotten me through so many rough times. Definitely the best concert I’ve ever been to!”

“You are so iconic,” another fan commented.

“You are incredible. We had the best mother daughter night!” one fan who went to the show said.

Underwood seems to be favoring dresses that show off her lean legs on stage.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, the babe shared some footage taken during her stop in New York City. She has rocked countless statement looks on stage, all glittering under the stage lights and flaunting her flawless physique.