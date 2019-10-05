Alexandra Daddario Channels Goth Goddess Vibes In Long Black Dress

Though actress Alexandra Daddario has a bubbly personality, the brunette bombshell likes to post moody Instagram shots from time to time. In her latest Instagram update, the beauty shared a snap of herself standing on the edge of an infinity pool outdoors, channeling some major goth goddess vibes.

Daddario appeared to be on the tiled ledge of a structure overlooking an infinity pool, which had stunning views. The actress had her brunette locks down in tousled waves, her hair covering part of her face as she gazed at the camera. While she has an insane physique that she has flaunted from time to time on the red carpet, the dress she was wearing in the shot kept most of her body covered up.

The maxi dress had a romantic gothic vibe with voluminous sleeves, a body-hugging fit, and a bit of volume toward the bottom. Near the hem of the dress, the sheerness of the fabric was visible. Daddario had a somewhat serious expression on her face as she gazed straight at the camera, tantalizing her eager Instagram followers.

Daddario’s fans loved the moody shot, and the post received over 186,000 likes within just one hour. Her fans took to the comments section to tell the actress how they felt about the photo.

“You could literally drown me in that pool and I would say thank you,” one eager fan commented.

Another fan was feeling some major horror movie vibes from the look, and said “looking like Samara from The Ring here.”

“She is what imagine Athena looks like those eyes,” one follower said, comparing her to a Greek goddess.

“But these views are better than ANY New York skyline,” another fan commented, loving the view in the picture.

Daddario’s Instagram page contains a mix of photos, and like many actresses, she often posts pictures of herself getting all glam for a television appearance or red carpet events.

Just last month, the brunette bombshell shared a picture of herself in a sexy red dress as she appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden to promote her latest project. Daddario is playing the lead role in Can You Keep A Secret?, a romantic comedy based on the novel of the same name by British writer Sophie Kinsella.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Daddario’s Instagram page to see if she shares any more photos while she’s promoting the movie. The beauty has also shared clips and snaps from scenes of Why Women Kill, a television show she appears on.